Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has taken to social media to clear the air about an earlier statement she made

In a recent Instagram post, the mum of two explained what she meant when she claimed she used to have about 20 boyfriends before marriage

Regina explained that her clarification post was to soothe her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, and this got people talking

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels is making headlines after she went online to clarify a statement she made about having 20 boyfriends before marriage.

Just recently, the young movie star was live on TikTok when she spoke about her love life before marrying billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko. In the video, the mum of two claimed that she had 20 boyfriends who played different roles in her life before she met Ned, who she called cute.

Regina Daniels soothes Ned Nwoko with a public statement to clarify what she said about having 20 boyfriends. Photos: @regina.daniels

Regina Daniels corrects statement about 20 boyfriends

Regina Daniels surprised fans in a new turn of events when she shared a post on her Instagram page dedicated to clarifying her statement.

According to the billionaire’s wife, she was only making the public move to soothe Ned Nwoko. Regina then said that even though she had many boyfriends in the past, she kept her body until marriage.

The young actress also said that even though a lady has many boyfriends who do things for her, it does not mean the men are entitled to her body.

In her words:

“Hey everyone I want to clarify the 20 boyfriend ish solely to soothe my husband and also educate young girls that having several male/boy friends willing to do things for you doesn’t mean you owe them your body. And oh yes. I did have a lot but I made a promise to keep my viirginity till my marriage. And guess what? I did!!!. It’s a big flex 💪

"But hold on! What did you guys expect na? It was your little beautiful sweetheart, Regina Daniels of course men and ladies would admire. So everyone chill pls.”

See her post below:

Reactions as Regina Daniels clarifies 20 boyfriends' statement

Regina Daniels’ public disclaimer to soothe Ned Nwoko was met with mixed reactions from netizens. Some fans wondered why the actress now seemed to be sharing more about her marriage with the public than usual.

Read their comments below:

lindys_apartment:

“Enjoy your marriage dear.”

chinuachinweze:

“Wo who they ask this girl all this things ? Enjoy your sweet grandpa alone and let us breathe na.”

ola.sexyy:

“You got married at 19 Regina, why shouldn’t a 19yo be a viirgin before ?????? Pls take several seats and Zukwanike!”

gifty_willos45:

“As beautiful as always ❤️🔥.”

Peegold_business_hub:

“U lie with so much guts my dear sister, haba 😮.”

ekeneofforma:

“Every seconds you dey explain 😂😂”

goziem1628:

“So you no give somadina anything,you no do well nah.”

rosesdiarry_:

“I knew they were going to cause drama out of that little joke.”

Sweezzy1:

“You dey answer mad people? Na wah for you o shuuu!!!!!”

iamseevialee:

“Keep ur viirginity till marriage like say na for 28yrs u marry🙄 at 19 why u no go keep am.”

ekeneofforma:

“Every seconds you dey explain 😂.”

Ngozi_ka_:

“Well, this is totally unnecessary and embarrassing.”

ofoegbu245:

“Ur hubby must have had issues with u because of that statement.”

gbemifash:

“Lie lie!! Those words don’t sound like you were playing,you said one of those boyfriends took you out on the day you met your CUTE husband. So that was also a lie? Regina, you talk too much if you don’t know! 😏”

francis_nze_okoli:

“Regina rest! Zukwanike! You don too lie on us..rest!!”

Ned queries Regina Daniels about phone conversation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels’ marriage to Ned Nwoko got fans asking questions after the older man was seen questioning his young wife.

Just recently, Regina was live on TikTok and talking to numerous fans on the internet when Ned walked in. The older politician asked his younger wife who she was talking to on the phone. He asked if she was hiding something from him, and she replied by swearing that she was not.

Speaking further, Ned insisted on knowing who Regina was talking to over the phone, and the young actress tried her best to explain what it means to be live on TikTok.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

