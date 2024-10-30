A pretty lady has sent a message to her future husband about how she would share responsibilities with him

In an "open letter" that has blown up on social media, she said her money would be for both of them

While some internet users hailed the lady's open letter to her future husband, others criticised her for it

A lady, identified as Maureen Bahema, has caused an uproar online by virtue of her "open letter" to her future husband.

Maureen penned the "letter" on X, and it gained huge traction, with over 6k likes and over 1k comments.

Maureen, in her brief "open letter", promised to help her future husband with the financial responsibilities.

She said she would help with the payment of their kids' school fees, buying groceries and other expenses. She further said her money would serve both of them. Maureen wrote:

"Dear future husband when we get married, I will make sure to help you with paying for our children’s school fees, buying groceries, paying rent, shopping etc. My money is OUR money. What’s mine is yours too."

People react to Maureen's open letter

@godwinkaburuma said:

"Says someone who's looking for a husband 😂.

"All these things change and you become a woman of this generation after marriage.

"Never marry a woman that says these things before marriage.

"Many of them change immediately after marriage or when they get Money."

@Georgeuokoli said:

"Yeah.

"That’s how it’s supposed to be ❤️.

"I pray God grants you your heart desire ✨🙏."

@cableanalyst said:

"All I see is a retirement plan from the streets after all said and done."

@imdell84 said:

"The mentality you have alone will find you a good husband and the one you have been praying for."

@LisaNwabia said:

"I believe you sister, you are a good woman.

"Are you single?

"Asking for my brother 😊."

@hecky_01 said:

"Why you come post am for here? Make we clap for you.

"No be so God write am for bible?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nollywood actor, Sam Sunny, had written an open letter to his future wife.

Lucy writes open letter to future husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that BBNaija's Lucy had written an open letter to her future husband.

Lucy, in her open letter, explained that her future boo is in hot soup and it will be better for him to get a vasectomy.

According to the reality show star, she promises her future husband that it will be very hard for him to keep his hands away from her.

