A Nigerian youth has shared his encounter with a caucasian he attempted to toast at the University of Lagos (UNILAG)

In a short clip, he saw the white lady passing by and approached her, pretending to be new and seeking answers

However, when he tried to play clever and toasted her stylishly, the white lady stormed off the scene

A young man caused a stir online after sharing how a white lady turned him down at the University of Lagos premises.

The content creator, @manova_madeit, stopped the white lady while she passed by to ask a question.

The white lady rejected him. Photo Credit: @manova_madeit

Source: TikTok

In a clip seen on TikTok, @manova_madeit pretended to be new in the school and told the white lady he was looking for a place. However, she left the scene after his next statement.

"I'm just looking for somewhere I can find someone that is as beautiful as you are," he told her.

Despite his persistence, the white lady stopped him in his tracks and refused to give him a second listening ear. She told him to leave her alone.

Watch his video below:

Mixed reactions trail the video

DAH REEY🙈 said:

"As you no see my loud smoke now your rizz no catch ordinary oyinbo."

Prince_Money001 said:

"Nigeria girl wey dey inside relationship self no go talk leave me alone."

onyeanusichimasun said:

"If na Naija babe now , you go dey form boss😒.. see as you dey beg."

Josh Wayne said:

"Na Wetin her eyes don see from the bad eggs among us cause am."

kennydgreat said:

"This was so difficult to watch."

Kida🖤😇 said:

"Your for ask her if she get good credit score."

NOVEMBER 12 🌺🎉🎉🌺 said:

"They don send her make she go store she Dey hurry so no disturb her."

Hi_est boi said:

"If na online dating na, she go accept 😂 onyibo and sense."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a white lady had professed love for Nigerians.

Man stunned as white ladies woo him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man was confused after four white ladies asked him out.

The man, who migrated to the US in August, admitted he can't explain what attracts the ladies to his personality.

According to him, about four white women, good at holding conversations, have asked him out on dates. He described his situation as scary, adding that he has a girlfriend in Nigeria and doesn't want to mess things up. The man sent his story anonymously to X influencer @Wizarab10.

Source: Legit.ng