A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the bundles of cash that her man sent for her after she complained

According to the lady, she lamented about needing cash to go to a market and her man sent his driver to surprise her

Social media users who watched the video took turns to pray for such a caring partner to come into their lives

A video showing a Nigerian man's impressive display of financial generosity has taken the internet by storm.

His girlfriend had revealed the surprise bundles of cash he sent her way after she mentioned needing funds for a market trip.

Lady shows off bundles of cash Photo credit: @bodyessentialz/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady flaunts cash sent by her man

Posted by @body.essentialz on TikTok, the clip captured the lady's delight as she flaunted the huge bundles of cash.

In her caption, she narrated the events leading up to the thoughtful gesture, stating that she complained to him about needing money to get items at a market.

"POV: You told your man you needed some cash for the market so he sent his driver to bring you all the cash he hadd at home," she captioned the video.

Reactions as man sends lover cash

The TikTok video ignited a frenzy of admiration and desire among social media users.

Many took to the comments section, praying for a similarly caring and attentive partner to enter their lives.

@Joy said:

"So why are you telling us enter market nah shuu."

@Cue stated:

"No vex me this morning abeg."

@mel reacted:

"My babe got me food and my sister's man got her flowers today, no be only your man wey big."

@Oritsetosan said:

"You don reach market. Abeg which market and where are you passing."

@prime reacted:

"You tell am say you wan go buy house? Abeg una de too lie, let innocent people breathe."

@Kay^ said:

"Person go just open tik tok to stop overthinking, una go bring wetin go make am think again."

@callie maura said:

"Nne should I just delete TikTok for you people? I don tire abeg."

@Angelina said:

"The money is nur even fine (crying in jealousy). Let us breathe on this app nawww."

@Fancyqupid added:

"Ikr. My man does this too anytime I return from my shopping spree & there's nothing else to buy. I feel so tired I just have to wake up from my dream."

Lady gives her husband fuel, cash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady surprised her boyfriend with 50 litres of fuel and N200,000 cash on his sign-out day.

The lady also brought him other gifts, like shoes, to the admiration of other students around them.

Source: Legit.ng