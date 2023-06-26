A white lady, who married a Nigerian man, has tearfully opened up to netizens about the low moments in her marriage

She said they post a lot of happy moment videos, but not many know that there are really tough times

While speaking amid tears, the Oyinbo woman spoke about feeling sad, lonely and stressed at times

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A white lady has taken to social media to tearfully speak on her relationship with a Nigerian of Igbo descent.

In a touching video, the lady identified as Dinero Okonkwo said their marriage is not all rosy.

She said it is not all rosy. Photo Credit: @loloagu_1

Source: TikTok

While noting that they post often about happy times, there are hard times in their union. According to her, there are days she just feels lonely and sad.

She noted that it is not easy being apart and expressed how she misses her husband. Dinero said it is hard to stop crying and urged netizens to pray for her. In her words:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"We post a lot about the happy moments, the happy times in our relationship but there are days that are hard.

"There are days I just feel lonely and sad... It is not easy, you know, waiting for your spouse to come for so long... I miss my husband so much. Working and stressing... Everything else just makes it more real...

"I'm trying to get out of bed and stop crying but it's really hard. Keep me in your prayers."

Watch the video below:

Netizens show support for the white lady

Team Ibegwam said:

"Sending you Love, prayers, & hugs! I absolutely KNOW this pain and relate to these tears! But there is a FINISHING VICTORY! Hang in there Beautiful."

khrysteina said:

"I just call him when I feel sad and work all the time to avoid feeling alone.I swear I've already worked a full years worth since january. stay strong."

Calin Lena said:

"I don’t really believe in Nigeria men.But l know that you two love each other sincerely.I saw true love between you two."

shannonpetersen48 said:

"I have never related more to a video then this one. It's ok to cry let it out and talk to your husband when I am like this I talk to my partner."

@Ofili Niara said:

"U got this!!!!! We all got this! I wish I had Naija wives around for moments like this! We love u u got this."

Munachiso said:

"I’ve been feeling it hard, a lot these days. I think the waiting is catching up to his. We only have so much energy. I’m sorry honey. But we’re with u."

Oyinbo lady explains why women should marry Nigerian men

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a white lady had advised other women on why they should consider Nigerian men when looking for husbands.

According to her, Nigerian men make good husbands because they treat ladies like queens and also look good physically.

She added that Nigerian men never cheat on their partners and also ensure that their partners learn to make Nigerian delicacies.

Source: Legit.ng