"My Husband Moved to Nigeria With Me, Some People Are Saying that I Have Used Juju": Lady Reacts
Family and Relationships

by  Victor Duru 3 min read
  • After tying the knot with his Nigerian heartthrob, a caucasian relocated to Nigeria to live with his wife
  • The man's decision raised eyebrows online, with some internet users accusing the woman of using charm on her husband
  • In a viral post on Facebook, the man's wife has reacted to the allegation with an epic and sarcastic comment

A Nigerian lady, identified as Nurse Glory on Facebook, has broken her silence on the allegation of using charm on her White husband.

Glory's White husband relocated to Nigeria to live with her, a move that shocked some people.

Nigerian lady reacts after being accused of using juju on her White husband
Nurse Glory found the allegation amusing. Photo Credit: Nurse Glory
Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post on Friday, October 18, Glory funnily adjudged her accusers as being correct.

She sarcastically admitted to using Enugu abacha to charm her oyinbo hubby. Glory wrote:

"Just because my husband moved to Nigeria with me, some people are saying that I have use Juju to tie him down…
"You people are very correct oo, i gave him Abacha Enugu state to eat and that was it."

Netizens react to Nurse Glory's statement

Adannaya Francis said:

"Abeg give him more of the Abacha Enugu State o.....if it's easy to tié màn down make them rún am."

Azime Pat Augustine said:

"Don't mind dem oo, na so dem dey do .... May i also be blessed with a loving husband and be a loving and respectful wife to him."

Ify Amuzie said:

"My sister for their minds them still dey pray to get husband wey go love them like that too. I am forever grateful for my husband o. Yes na juju. Let them say. Overthinking is allowed."

Maya’s Vibe said:

"Give me same abacha sis.
"Make I use for this Spain man way dey worry me.
"We deserve better please 🤣🤣❤️."

Lynda and Chinedu Family8 said:

"Sis ,the worst thing for people to accept is that one can actually be happy in marriage without toxicity."

Prettygift Onyekachi said:

"Abeg tie am well joor.
"If he wan get him self, tie am again.
"Who e pain, make them find person tie💯🤣."

Cynthia Obi said:

"In Nigeria if your husband always accept your opinion, Even his family members will say you use juju on him don't mind 😂."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a white woman married to an Edo man had impressed Nigerians with her Pidgin.

Man takes oyinbo wife to his family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had taken his oyinbo wife to his family in Nigeria.

In a video he shared on his page, he captured when his mother and father welcomed the woman into their family.

The man's mother was amazed by the oyinbo's looks as she rubbed her hair. The parents loved his woman. It was a mini celebration in their house as they talked at the dining table. Many Nigerians had mixed reactions.

