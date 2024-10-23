A funny video showing a huge man riding a mini bicycle with some kids has gone viral on TikTok

The man's wife captured the moment, and she playfully lamented how her husband used to be a serious person

People who came across the video shared their funny reactions to the video and gave their opinion

A woman shared a video of her husband riding a mini bicycle with his children in the sitting room.

The video showed the huge man sitting in front and a little girl holding him at the back.

Huge man rides mini bicycle with kids. Photo: @lisapeter06

Source: TikTok

The funny video was shared by @lisapeter06 on TikTok.

It has gathered over 1.1 million views at the time of this report.

The woman captioned the video:

“And this man been serious before ooh but children don humble am. Nothing my eye never see for this house”

Watch the funny video below:

Reactions trail man riding kids' bicycle

People who came across the video shared their funny reactions and gave their opinions.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@NøAĦ said:

"This is why to marry Dey fear me coz I go do more than this."

Soffizy Nnera said:

"brotherhood has lost one candidate."

@juliet said:

"He done betray brotherhood. He carry woman leave man."

@BlacqMontana said:

"Just as e humble u as wife haha i dey dis man syd anytime."

@KngRamos876 said:

"This is more of a commercial for the strength of the bicycle."

@ifyobiora said:

"This bicycle is stronger than some pples relationship."

@its chase said:

"Omo the song for this video sweet pass wizkid albums."

@downtown_streetlawyer:

"The bicycle na for him not the kids... agbaya daddy."

Woman celebrates as her husband builds new house

In another development, a Nigerian woman congratulated her husband on the new house he built as she showed off the building.

She shared a video detailing the house's construction process and the lavish housewarming party they had.

People who came across the video congratulated the couple and "tapped" into the blessings of building their own house.

