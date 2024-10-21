A Nigerian woman with four kids who went viral for marrying a man without kids has finally shared her story

In a lengthy video on TikTok, she opened up about her past marriage and narrated how she struggled

She cried as she talked about the negative comments that trailed her new relationship when it went viral

A Nigerian mother of 4 who married a man without kids has opened up on the story about her past marriage.

She revealed that she married her first husband when she was naive and faced issues with him.

Mother of 4 who married man without kids opens up on past marriage struggles. Photo: @bunny_beautyhome

In a video shared by @bunny_beautyhome on TikTok, the woman stated that she had to tell her experience because she went viral a few days ago.

Struggle with past marriage

The woman mentioned that she married in her first year at the University of Port-Harcourt.

She mentioned that her first husband, with whom she had four kids, was not what she expected.

The woman claimed that the man had a serious relationship with another woman while they were together.

She also revealed that she reported him to his family.

Her words:

“His family stood by me. Even till now, them still dey stand by me. When I talked to them, they talked to him but he no dey hear anybody own.”

Dealing with trolls

The woman also spoke on the impact of the reactions she got when her story went viral.

She cried as she spoke about the mean words people told her after she found love again.

Watch the video below:

Reaction as woman opens up

@Mhiz presh said:

"I dont know why the society see single mum as a big crime,am a proud single mum of a boy and twin girls I don’t care what people say or think about me."

@chikekevin said:

"please wey our new husband... I pray he will love you and your kids ...we men love your new husband."

@Tina Emmanuels said:

"God is in the story."

