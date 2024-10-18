A Nigerian woman is rejoicing as she congratulates her husband on the new house he has built, as she shows off the building

She shared a video that detailed the construction process of the house and the lavish housewarming party they had

People who came across the video congratulated the couple and “tapped” into the blessings of building their own house

A Nigerian woman celebrated with her husband after he built his house.

She shared a video that showed the construction process of the house.

Woman celebrates as her husband builds new house. Photo: @mhiz.ivy8

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @mhiz.ivy8 on TikTok, the woman filmed the lavish housewarming party her husband organised.

In the video, friends and well wishers sprayed the new house owner as they all celebrated.

The woman said,

“Wow. I finally use this sound and it happens to be my hubby, Congratulations sweetheart.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail new building

People who came across the video congratulated the couple and “tapped” into the blessings of building their own house.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.

@Chris Elton said:

"Congratulations my turn next God."

@user1342159531522 said:

"Congratulations. God please I need my own house."

@Michael billions said:

"Congratulations to you man l receive from the grace too in my life."

@Emmykings1 said:

"Amen God remember so that people can say congratulations to me."

@Big Evidence said:

"Congratulations e sweet me for body I pray my own comes soon."

@user86734910595571chibaby said:

"Congratulations to you both."

@KCEE ZAZA AUTOCARE said:

"See as house fine Congratulations."

@omlicha tessy said:

"Congratulation my love."

Read more related stories on new building

Woman builds house with her husband

In a related story, a Nigerian woman celebrated with her husband as they both became landlord and landlady respectively.

The woman showed off the building and its beautiful interior in a TikTok video that has since gone viral.

People who came across the video celebrated the couple and congratulated them on their latest achievement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng