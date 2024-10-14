A beautiful lady has shared what happened to her when she decided to give love a second chance

The lady shared a video of her crying bitterly on TikTok due to the outcome of her recent relationship

Many who came across the video gave their opinion on the lady's relationship and her sorrowful reaction

A lady stirred emotions after she revealed what had happened to her after a broken relationship.

The lady, who has had an unpleasant experience with love, decided to try again in another relationship.

Lady who gave love a second chance ends up in tears. Photo: @andy_mphazima

A video shared by @andy_mphazima on TikTok showed that the lady's second trial with love ended in tears.

In the video, she was filmed crying uncontrollably.

Roeactions trail video of heartbroken lady

Many who came across the video gave their opinion on the lalady'selationship and her sorrowful reaction

@princebugarry_78 said:

"Gents, we are winning."

@BLESSING said:

"Person wey call my oxygen don land me for hospital."

@Shawty said:

"She is crying in capital letter."

@Richard 4pf said:

"You never see anything."

@Patriciak256 said:

"The way I am enjoying this challenge I am even forgetting about my heart break. I can't post mine coz eeeeh it was toooo bad."

@bella_kari said:

"I’d use this sound but for good one someone should like my comment."

@Ophelia Maabena said:

"As I've turned mine into praying marathon,in Hebrew 13:5 God says he's not going to leave me nor forsake me.Be prayerful oo."

@bass cry said:

"Try again."

@dad's favour said:

"After this challenge hmm i was going to give love another chance but no i hv changed my mind,"

Source: Legit.ng