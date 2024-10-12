A Nigerian lady has expressed her joy on social media after leaving the country to the United Kingdom

In a video, she danced excitedly while stating that she felt happier abroad than she did while in Nigeria

The heartwarming clip also captured the lady showcasing her dance moves while giving gratitude to God

A heartwarming video has surfaced online, showing a Nigerian lady's unbridled joy after relocating to the United Kingdom.

The ecstatic lady shared a captivating clip documenting her relocation and triumphant dance afterwards.

Lady dances as she lands in UK

In the video, the lady known on TikTok as @mzfhavz, attributed her newfound happiness to leaving Nigeria behind.

She documented her journey from the time she went shopping in Nigeria until she arrived at the airport and boarded a flight to the UK.

According to her, she felt happier with herself after relocating to the UK and her celebratory dance confirmed it.

"If I leave this country Nigeria, do you think I will be happier? Of course. Thank you Jesus. United Kingdom," she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady relocates to UK

TikTok users who watched the clip congratulated her and shared similar experiences of finding solace abroad.

@Aroke Ayobami said:

"Abeg where unna dey see fortunate agent. Please someone should help me with agent. I don too suffer for all this people hand."

@Juwon Jeremiah asked:

"Which side are you staying in uk?"

@Lovely girl asked:

"Did u go alone?? Or u have pple or frnds there?"

@bruh commented:

"Una don dey turn UK to Africa United be like I go go Canada."

@JOVIAL said:

"Your glow doubled."

@Chelsea bhaddie said:

"I do braids dear am based in lutton."

@Lovely girl said:

"I’m scared of going alone."

@DARAH said:

"Congratulations. I’m next in Jesus name."

@Pretty me said:

"Congratulations darling. I am next to travel amen."

@iva.bae 2 wrote:

"Congratulations. I tap into your blessings."

@Rarebreed__ said:

"If you go jam person way get jacket for there you go explain tire oh."

@randomlyellie commented:

"I left two months ago. I know its a privilege but I am genuinely unhappy here. I miss my family."

@liliygold3 said:

"Been seeing Japa videos since today. Oh lord is this a sign."

@Funke added:

"Congratulations sis and I will testify to God goodness in this new month October and people will gathered to celebrate me and my family with Joy Amen."

Nigerian woman celebrates 2 years in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her inspiring story as she celebrates two years of relocating to the UK with her family.

Her video on TikTok highlighted different milestones that she had encountered throughout her relocation to the UK.

