A Nigerian lady has revealed that she's still dating her boyfriend, who married another woman under her nose

In an interview posted on TikTok, the lady said the man told her he wasn't ready for any commitment with her

The interview has gone viral as many people shared their opinions on the lady's shocking revelation

A Nigerian lady named Aisha is trending after revealing the secret behind her relationship with her boyfriend.

She said that she was still dating her boyfriend, who married another woman under her nose.

In a video posted on TikTok by @George2funny__, the lady said she still loved the guy.

She added that they continued the relationship like nothing happened.

The lady said:

“My boyfriend got married to someone else right under my nose, and I’m still with him. I still love him.”

Reactions trail lady’slady'sssion

@Bomblaster said:

"We don’t have this kind ppl for kebbi."

@blue_diva said:

"Guys she’s not from kebbi ooh😩she was meant to say sokoto buh had a slip of tongue."

@mieemiee75 said:

No be juju be that

@STYLED BY TEEMA said:

"Sisterhood is not proud of you."

@chuchu said:

"Aisha are you sure you’re from Kebbi, cos you no represent us at all."

@Your wife said:

"This is not what an Aisha is supposed to do oo."

@ADAOBI said:

"God abeg."

@_musadeeq_ said:

"This one don cast us finish."

@sakeena said:

"He’s not ready for commitment but when ahead to get married?? Is everything okay?"

Lady attends wedding of man who left her

A Nigerian lady showed up at her ex's traditional wedding, and a video showed her dancing at the event.

The lady said the man was supposed to marry her, but he dumped her and married another woman.

She appeared to have taken the heartbreak in good faith as she showed up at the wedding dancing happily.

