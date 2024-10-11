A Nigerian lady who claimed she was abandoned by Burna Boy after falling pregnant for him, Uju Stella, has tackled trolls

Some netizens called Stella ugly and expressed doubts about her relationship with the singer, and she has responded

Burna’s mum and sisters were included in her clap back and it raised a series of reactions from netizens

Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, is making headlines after the lady who claimed she was pregnant for him, Uju Stella, clapped back at trolls.

Recall that Stella was on a podcast where she claimed she was in a three-year relationship with Burna Boy in the past and that she was also pregnant for him, but she lost the child after her house was broken into.

After Stella’s claims went viral, her story drew a lot of reactions from Nigerians with some of them describing her as ugly.

Fans react as lady who claimed she was pregnant for Burna Boy tackles people calling her ugly. Photos: @thenamix, @officialujustella

Source: Instagram

In a new development, Stella took to social media to reply to the people calling her ugly. On her Instagram page, she posted new photos of herself and accompanied them with her clapback in the caption.

Stella fired shots at Burna Boy’s mother and his two sisters, Ronami and Nissi Ogulu. She wrote:

“To those of you calling me ugly, take a picture of Burna Boy, his mother, his sister, and then a picture of me. Zoom in closely and you’ll realize none of us is more beautiful or uglier than the other – we all look different in our own way. So, before you judge next time, take a good look at yourself in the mirror first.”

See her post below:

Nigerians react as Stella claps back

Uju Stella’s reaction to people calling her ugly after she claimed she was in a relationship with Burna Boy drew mixed feelings. Read what some social media users had to say below:

Shanddie_xx:

“What do you want exactly???pikin no de again wetin u need.”

Man_like_atuma:

“Uju forget their matter and stop attracting negative comment towards your life.”

Ms.lama._:

“She ate with this reply let’s not lie😂.”

assuredcleaning:

“It’s okay madam. You have aired your pain in that interview, what you should do is to just mind your business. SILENCE AFTER IS GOLDEN.”

da_hypequeen:

“😂😂😂😂😂 This girl, have you heard from Akpi??? We no one do Justice for you ooo 😒😒.”

gods_favourite_2024:

“I hope you people will not complain when she is arrested oh.”

Mista_typee:

“The babe is wise and coordinated in her response. . See diplomacy. I want to know this babe.”

emeraldosas_:

“You can imagine , now involving his mother and sister in your clout chasing, forgetting that if reality hits you now social media people hyping you won’t be able to help you tor.”

q.u.e.v.i.c.t.o.r.i.a:

“Why will some call someone created by God ugly , most of these people never even chop belle full.”

iye.360:

“My ODG is handsome sha...and he has one of the most amazing smiles.”

geminikiing1:

“Nobody is ugly👏.”

_moann__:

“I love that reply 😂.”

Kelvinchilds_okoroji:

“I see what you did there!😂”

oj_pot:

“A queen n more.”

Folabukola15:

“Aura for aura.”

somi_joseph1:

“😂😂😂😂 this girl mouth no good.”

Beautybyrmd:

“We still dey beg for Akpi ooo😂😂 tor.”

beccaszn:

“Na online people call you ugly na Burna and his family dey collect stray bullets! Hanty try and move on at this point.”

Old photo of Burna Boy and Stella with Wizkid emerges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that new details emerged on the relationship between Burna Boy and Uju Stella.

An old photo emerged on social media showing that Stella and Burna indeed knew each other.

In the photo, which was shared on Instagram by @tooxclusive_com and spotted by Legit.ng, Burna Boy, Wizkid and the lady were spotted sitting down together.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng