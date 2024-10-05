A Nigerian female graduate has become viral on TikTok after she rocked her sign-out shirt in a unique way

As opposed to the usual way of just wearing a sign-out shirt, she wore hers under a wine corset and matching trousers

Many people who came across the video congratulated her and hailed her for her creativity in styling her shirt

A Nigerian lady who just graduated from the university has gone viral as she signed out uniquely.

What made her stand out was the way she styled her white shirt.

Lady rocks sign-out shirt in unique way as she graduates from university. Photo: @renzi230

Source: TikTok

Usually, students wear sign-out shirts on jeans or black trousers to mark the end of their university days.

However, in a video shared by @renzi230 on TikTok, the lady styled her white shirt in a classy manner.

As opposed to the usual way of just wearing a sign-out shirt, she wore hers inside a wine corset and matching trousers.

The video was captioned:

“God did #signoutday.”

Watch the video below:

Many reacts as lady signs out

@Giftnice said:

"Not ur regular type of sign out, all eyes on u bby girl so demureeee."

@Ur ex girlfriend said:

"Honestly I've been looking for.somethinh outside jeans and white top, this idea no bad."

@pretty said:

"Your steeze and composure is 100%"

@ADEDUNKE said:

"This one sweet me oo. make I keep am till next year."

@BENITA said:

Congratulations sweetie. Ur outfit is giving 100% vibes. very classy very demure and very luxury."

@A1 said:

"Your outfit is so nice."

@Ck_hairs said:

"The best outfit so far. No b baggy and nike."

Young man signs out with white agbada

In a related story, a Nigerian man who attended Gateway Polytechnic, Saapade (GAPOSA) celebrated completing his ND.

The man made his sign-out day popular by wearing a white agbada instead of just a white shirt, which is the tradition.

Many people celebrated his success , andsome wondered what he would have done if he had bearneda university degree.

Source: Legit.ng