A woman has knocked Nigerian parents who force their children to assist their siblings and other family members

She said that Nigerians should focus on investing in themselves before helping persons in their families

The TikTok video gathered mixed reactions as people shared their experiences about assisting their family members and its impacts

A Nigerian woman has knocked parents who force their children to assist their siblings and other family members.

According to her, such a mentality has led to the downfall of those who use their hard-earned money to assist other family members.

In a TikTok video posted by @izzy_ogbeide_backup, she advised people to invest in themselves before helping others.

She also stated that some Nigerian parents have formed the habit of giving birth to many kids with the hope that one of them would better the lives of the family members.

She said,

“Why not just invest in yourself? Why not just put you first? Na who belleful nai dey know if another person dey hungry”

The TikTok video, which has since gone viral, has gathered mixed reactions.

While some applauded her for her assertion, others believed it was still their duty to cater to their family needs.

Reactions trail woman's TikTok video

@God is King said:

“I wish my mama dey Ticktok, her selfishness to use me to elevate her other children cost me my first marriage, and when my first husband and i divorced they showed me pepper, now i don remarry she don come again for this my second marriage but i prepare for her."

@Damaris Bertrand said:

“You fit still do make them say you no do anything.”

@SKIN TO SKIN said:

“If I no help my brothers when I come get problem who go come Dey for me?”

@Pushing is a loner said:

“If my family no fit eat my money with me then I no need the money.”

@Elems Iam said:

“Me wey be first son on top 9 siblings, the thing dey pain me. I have decided not to marry or have children. Dey have born on my behalf. Ordinary fed govt. civil servant way my dad be, him go born 9.”

@AUDREY URIEL said:

“No be every family dey like that oh, most of us do for siblings, and e sure for us”

Lady who borrowed mother money cries out

In a related story, a lady had said her mother borrowed money from her, but she refused to pay it back.

The lady said the money she lent her mother was due for repayment, but her mother was playing games.

She noted that her mother refused to pay back but instead said she was the one who gave birth to her.

