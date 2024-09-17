A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the large number of Lord's Chosen's aprons she has at home

While sharing the video, the lady reiterated her status as a member of the church and vowed never to leave

Mixed reactions trailed the video as social media users stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A member of The Lord's Chosen Revival Ministries, founded by Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has showcased her dedication to her faith.

This is coming amid the trending controversy surrounding her church after the "unbelievable" testimonies of some members went viral.

Lady vows to forever remain a chosen

In a video, the lady identified as @silverpatrick0 on TikTok showed off her impressive collection of customised church aprons.

While flaunting her apron collection, she proudly affirmed her commitment to the church and promised to remain there forever.

In her words:

"Nothing wey una wan tell me. Forever a chosen mopol. I am a chosen. Social media rest."

Reactions trail video of Lord's Chosen member

The TikTok video sparked a mixed reaction, with social media users rushing to share their thoughts.

@Ayoolamiposi asked:

"Abeg if chosen video dey follow you up and down Watin e mean?"

@cymplyadorable said:

"Pls I need two, one for my gas and the other for my car tank."

@Vina wells said:

"Ghana and South Africa go think say we don forget them. Make una hold first na Chosen we know for now."

@Helf Tee stated:

"Shey u get chosen sticker wey I fit plaster for my stomach hungry wan kill me I’m a chosen hunger who are you."

@Choco_laate_ stated:

"I need three pls one for me, one for my car fuel tank and the other one for my gas. Things don cost."

@Nenye added:

"Ok but one guy for here tell us say chosen girls no dey put weavon, trousers or makeup. Please tell us something we don’t know."

@Tomi reacted:

"Na so our gen off for shop today and we no see fuel buy customer still Dey shop ooo na so I call God of chosen ooo the generation just on."

Watch the video below:

Lord's Chosen member gives testimony

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared what God did for him when assailants attacked him and how he escaped unscathed.

Sharing the testimony with his fellow brethren during a church service, the man said weapons did not work on him.

