A Nigerian lady has shared her excitement on social media after her husband bought a brand new car for her

In a video, she showed off the beautiful red car and thanked her husband for surprising her with it

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to congratulate the lady

A heartwarming video went viral on social media, showing a Nigerian lady's reaction to receiving a brand-new car from her husband.

The thoughtful gesture left her beaming with joy as she emphasised how her man turned her life around for good.

Woman gushes over husband's love for her

Posted by @sophiadfirst76 on TikTok, the video showed the moment she laid eyes on the stunning red vehicle.

In her caption, she expressed gratitude to her spouse, revealing the milestones she achieved in 2023 and 2024, including her marriage.

The happy lady took viewers on a tour of the vehicle, showcasing its sleek design and features.

In her words:

"2023 made me a girlfriend, 2024 made me a wife and a car owner. Watch what happens next. All thanks to my odogwu husband. Una no talk say to be oga wife sweet."

Reactions as lady celebrates new car

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@Beautyspec said:

"Mk una no vex nah question, no be the same man buy joy savage iPhone for birthday?"

@Ugomma stated:

"My mum is a second wife and she didn’t regret it I will also be a second."

@Press On Nails Supplier said:

"When it is time to reap the fruits of our labor, may an outsider not share it with us."

@Xoxo_B said:

"Even if third wife come. She will still be happy. Make all of una rest. Like say if una see opportunity una no go grab am."

@Lilbaby said:

"Congratulations."

@wife of a king added:

"Una Dey here Dey complain. You people think you know people just by seeing them online.do you people know if him and his first wife is divorced? Nobody knows what is going on in their family so everyone should rest oo."

Caring man spoils wife with 2 kekes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man set the bar high on how husbands should appreciate their wives on their birthdays.

A video showed the moment his wife could not stop crying after he bought two brand new kekes for her and added an iPhone 14 with a diamond watch to the set of gifts.

