A hardworking Nigerian lady who has been abroad for years returned to Nigeria to meet the shock of her life

It was gathered that the lady had been sending money home to her brother to build a fine house for her

Unfortunately, she returned to discover that all her efforts were in vain as her brother never erected any building

It was a painful moment for a Nigerian lady who returned from overseas and uncovered her brother's unexpected betrayal.

A sad video of the lady rolling in the mud upon her arrival in her home country broke the hearts of netizens.

Lady who sent money from overseas discovers there's no house Photo credit: @X_dailly/TikTok.

Source: Twitter

Abroad-based lady sent money for a house

According to the video shared by @X_Dailly on X, the lady who lived abroad for 15 years has been sending money to her brother to build her a house.

Sadly, she returned to Nigeria to find out that all the funds she had sent had been diverted to other uses, and no house had been built for her.

The heartbroken lady couldn't control the pain she felt, and she rolled in the mud while weeping over her wasted efforts.

Abroad-based lady in tears over betrayal

Nigerians who came across the sad video took turns to share their opinions about the unfortunate incident.

Shedrack said:

"Heartbreaking!!!! This is bad. Keeping your money for yourself would have been better. That guy no try."

Gabriel Bolatit said:

"15 years and you didn't bother to come and check, use another another third party to verify the claims. Lessons learnt in a hard way."

Abgalaka said:

"A very common occurrence in Nigeria because many of us want to reap where we didn't sow."

Ben Samuel reacted:

"It's painful and sickening. Only a few of us can empathize with this poor woman. No one should blame her for not returning home in 15 years to check on the project's progress. Her immigration status is clearly a factor, but many family members are evil and wicked."

Lucky Edi added:

"My own advice is for her to see everything as a challenge and she must not give in to the failure she sees presently. As time go on she will be surprised how all the sweat and blood she labour for will come back to her. Stay strong."

Emelogu Emerald added:

"If you live abroad you don't have to send money to your family members to help you with any investment even if it's building of house keep your money one home and executive your plans yourself, even if they are reading holy books Bible or Quoran daily, every seconds don't."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng