A video shared on TikTok showed the emotional departure of a young Nigerian lady relocating to Canada.

The clip, documenting her journey from home to airport departure, quickly went viral as netizens flooded the comments section with well-wishes.

Lady emotional as sister relocates to Canada

Her elder sister identified as @officialcourage on TikTok, shared the video expressing her pain over her sister's separation from the family.

The clip showed when her sister bid goodbye to loved ones before embarking on her new life abroad.

"My baby sis relocating to Canada. Relocation be doing the most. Relocating be doing the most to families. Canada will favour you my darling sister. I love you Favour. The Lord be with you my love," the video's caption read.

Reactions as lady relocate to Canada

TikTok users responded with an outpouring of support, offering words of encouragement and blessings for her new journey.

@Glory Bassey said:

"Canada doors and gate opens up for her favor Amen."

@manii stated:

"Congratulations this made me so emotional, the day I move I’m gonna cry so much."

@Ømàh said:

"Congrats dear. I am next to relocate abroad in Jesus name amen."

@PG_forareason stated:

"Congratulations to her and I tap from this blessing."

@Oluwanifemi said:

"Congratulations, me and my siblings soon by God’s grace."

@Melrose wrote:

"I understand this feeling, me right here crying and thinking of how I will leave my kids and travel again."

@kingsleytyabbott reacted:

"Congratulations. The lord will be with you and your family are proud of you."

@Dabussy said:

"Where people struggle we would go and prosper, we would settle down so fast like it was waiting for us to come, Congrats to your sister."

@Nwoha chidimma added:

"I cried when you wanted to enter the car and turned to look at your family again. The land of Canaan will favor you. I'll keep clapping and being happy for others till it gets to my turn."

