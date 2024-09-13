A Nigerian lady said she lent her mother some money but the woman has refused to pay back as agreed

The lady said she borrowed her mother N50,000 but she did not get it when she asked her to pay it back

Instead of paying the money, the lady's mother is playing a game, saying she was the one who gave birth to her

A lady said her mother borrowed money from her but she has refused to pay back.

The lady said the money she borrowed to her mother was due for repayment, but her mother was playing games.

The lady said her mother refused to pay back the N50,000. Photo credit: TikTok/@debrandberekete.

Source: TikTok

In a video, she noted that her mother refused to pay back, but instead said she was the one who gave birth to her.

The video was posted by @debrandberekete and it has attracted the attention of social media users.

She said:

"Person borrow N50k from me, now I want to collect my money and she is telling me she carried me for 9 months."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as mother borrows money from her daughter

@CAKE’N’PASTRY VENDOR IN IBADAN said:

"She carry you abi she no carry you?"

@Aramide babe said:

"I trust my mummy. She will just start crying. You self will forget your money immediately."

@FOLA STAMP said:

"I remember when my dad's friend dashed me N3k in 2004. I was so happy and I refused to give it to my mum because I was planning to buy PS 1. I bought PS 1 finished she carried tv enter her bedroom."

@celina said:

"The money is for the 9 months house rent."

@KENTOP VENTURE said:

"May God bless all mothers. Not easy for 9 months. May God bless all our children too."

@Bello risikiyat Ojuolape said:

"In your shoe sis. She will be like calculate all the money have spent on you."

Lady takes her parents abroad

In a related story, a Nigerian lady who lives in London travelled to Nigeria to spend some time with her family back home.

When she was going back to the UK, the lady thought it wise to take her parents with her to spend some time abroad.

Benny Omo Edo said she and her parents made use of Air Peace from Lagos to London Gatwick Airport.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng