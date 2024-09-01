A man entered his living room to find his little son damaging his gadgets and took to social media to lament

He said all the things the kid destroyed were kept in the TV console drawer and wondered how the boy did it

Some of the things the little boy destroyed include a television remote, a PS4 and his Samsung phone

A Nigerian dad, @dlulus_family, was shocked after finding his little son scattering his living room.

In a video seen on TikTok, the man examined the mess made by the kid and found out some of his gadgets were affected.

He said his little son damaged his Samsung phone and PS4. Photo Credit: @dlulus_family

Source: TikTok

According to @dlulus_family, the kid damaged his Samsung phone, TV remote, PS4 and laptop. He thanked God his TV console and electrical wires were out of the child's reach.

"The center table mable was hard for him to crack 😅 Thank God the guy that installed my console raised my tv higher and hide all the electrical wires connecting to light.. e for no funny."

He was confused about how the kid opened the closed TV console drawer. In his words:

"All the things he destroyed was kept in the tv console drawer which was closed but how that boy opened the drawers one after the other is what I can’t explain."

His TikTok video elicited mixed reactions.

Watch his video below:

Mixed reactions trail the kid's action

Certified_loner🌹💔😫 said:

"The reason I banned our baby from entering my room 😂😂😂I told everyone to keep an eye on him."

Abynarh123 said:

"Sorry bro I feel your pains because that what am facing here. Hmm these kids."

Mimi said:

"I have a lady in her 40s 8 years marriage crying everyday for even one to be damaging all her stuffs.she no get..dey happy jare. Na God's blessing."

Priscydesign ✂️👗 said:

"Put lots of toys in a particular...let that place be where he plays."

ISRAEL PRAYING PRIEST🔥🪔🪔✨ said:

"I'm not allowing this....how she slept left him scatter room 🥺🥺 eeiii."

Geraldine Andie ❤️😘🥺 said:

"You’ll see him sleeping at night looking soo tired like someone who has been doing something productive throughout the day."

Happiness Oma said:

"Na to use slippers wipe the one way dey sleep first."

