A father has shared a video of his little daughter intentionally scattering different items in the house

The girl went from bringing down things from the shelf to emptying clothes kept inside a bag

Social media users who watched the video on the TikTok app lamented over the troubles that come with raising kids

A Nigerian father has vented his frustration online after watching his little daughter scatter the house.

He shared a video of the little girl turning the house into a mess and emptying a bag filled with clothes.

Little girl scatters the house Photo credit: @kenobi_omahs/TikTok.

Dad tackles daughter for scattering clothes

In the clip shared by @kenobi_omahs on TikTok, the father tackled the little girl for being so keen on scattering things.

The unbothered girl continued bringing out clothes from a bag despite her father lamenting bitterly in the background.

The father said in the video:

"How can somebody be busy doing this? How much is ticket? I need to send her back home. All you do is scatter things. What kind of thing is this? Munachi what are you doing? You cannot arrange anything in this house. What kind of human being is this?"

Reactions as little girl scatters house

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their thoughts about the video.

@mwanzilishi said:

"Teach her not to scatter everything."

@Pricelessmuna said:

"No be you name her Muna? We no dey hear word."

@Dinma Gugu wrote:

"I remember when Young couple never born dem go dey pray God ve m. Pekin wey go dey play nd scatter d house. Now I wan change prayer point."

@Nneluv said:

"Please leave her alone me I have been praying to God to give me the one that will scatter the house for me to arrange."

@markdyna party plus reacted:

"I beg leave my customer ooo na market she dey select oo, it is called bend down select."

@Martha Umeanu said:

"Munachi is busy working, oga abeg arrange her salary month don end."

@evelynrich7 reacted:

"E get trouser wey she keep money make she first see am and d money later una go talk."

@Adeoyin added:

"Best feelings ever. We get mad seeing them doing this and at the same time very happy within us. May God answer the prayers of all awaiting mothers."

Little girl sleeps off after scattering house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a little girl dozing off after messing up the house sparked reactions online.

Apparently, she was left unattended to for a while and the little girl seized the opportunity to have fun in her own way.

