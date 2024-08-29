A pretty Nigerian lady has shared how she spent millions to renovate some parts of her rented abode

She remodelled the look of her bathroom and gave it a tasteful look and also transformed her bedroom

The lady flaunted the new look of her apartment and caused a stir on social media as people marvelled at its state

A Nigerian lady, @_harmaka, has blown netizens away with the old and new look of her apartment after renovating it.

@_harmaka said she spent more than N3 million and said it was a fair price as things were expensive.

In a TikTok video, @_harmaka got a furniture man to make her a new bed frame and change the look of her beautiful bedroom.

For her toilet, she removed the standing jacuzzi and remodelled it to her taste. Remodelling her restroom required more hands and the result was stunning upon completion.

She then put up things she didn't need anymore for sale.

Her TikTok video generated a buzz online.

Mixed reactions trail the lady's renovation

Treasurelight98 said:

"But the question is .is it a rented apartment or nah u built the house.becos spending such amount .later them just give u quick notice."

StePher♉️❤️💋💍😇 said:

"It worth the price buh the old bed looks more beautiful than the new one buh as yu say change is constant sha."

cocobayB said:

"I can’t understand people saying they like the old one. This new one is so classy esp the bathroom. And I like the minimal bedstand."

🦋Hermosarita🦋 said:

"Munmy pearl u need to start doing interior design omo u doing a good work."

Promise Moyou Ganyi said:

"I tap from your grace... this comfort you have God will continue to shield you and your family from evil eyes.Enjoy mama."

Ivie Gold said:

"Hamaka u have eyes for good stuffs nd i like dat."

Omotoyosi said:

"The old one looks better in my opinion."

