Mixed reactions have trailed a trending video of a female university graduate happily hawking in traffic

The lady had herself recorded and shared the clip on social media, urging people to patronise her

Many netizens sent her words of encouragement, while some people wondered what she graduated with

A female graduate, @amagodsplan3, has gone viral after she was spotted hawking car air freshener in traffic.

@amagodsplan3 shared her hawking hustle on TikTok and called for patronage from netizens.

"If wishes were horses 🥺 This work isn’t easy but Life without helper😭🥺 please buy from me in thd traffic wai," @amagodsplan3 wrote.

Her clip showed various times she happily took advantage of the traffic to sell her wares. She didn't reveal the school she finished from or her course.

Netizens hailed the female hawker as her clip went viral.

People encouraged the female graduate

FROSH👽 SCOTT 💀💱 said:

"What did u study in uni?''

Jemima ✨🦋 said:

"It gets better from here dear."

Ms-Godslove said:

"If wishes were horse beggars would ride."

Kukies said:

"Your hustle will surely pay you one day."

🇬🇭MR GYAMFI THE GENERAL 🇬🇭 said:

"God help you so u get what you want."

BeautybyKnaah 💄 said:

"U will make it one day BB."

K.Ray said:

"May God bless you hustle."

