A Nigerian lady who just got married has taken to social media to funnily lament being disappointed

She had high expectations about having a nice time in bed with her man, but he unfortunately was fast asleep after their wedding

Mixed reactions have trailed a video the new wife shared as many netizens defended her husband

A newly wedded lady, @princessfaithbinta, has funnily expressed her disappointment online after her husband slept off on their wedding night.

According to the lady, she expected a lot to happen on their wedding night.

She expected much on her wedding night. Photo Credit: @princessfaithbinta

Source: TikTok

In a clip she shared on TikTok, the disappointed new wife laid in bed and panned the camera to show her man, who was fast asleep.

"Who can relate?" she quizzed netizens.

Her video has elicited mixed reactions as some people cut her husband some slack and gave reasons why he fell asleep.

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail the wedding night video

Oneworld✔️ said:

"There’s nothing new to figure out a lot has already happened before marriage."

sunday anthony said:

"There is nothing special about that night bcoz things have been happening for a long time my sis😂😂."

the Evang said:

"Man is resting from the debit alert he just overcame,so it's not easy leave him,ur now his own forever 😂😂alot go happens later."

zygo Austin said:

"Baba wey don tire , u think say na small debit."

Alison Apparel 🦋💚 said:

"Alot has happened nah, what were you expecting."

kim berry said:

"No be dis time dey dey disturb na wait make he reach 5am."

Big Chris said:

"So after all that dancing 💃 you still expect him to perform the last dance."

irewamiri _ayomitide🥰 said:

"Alet him rest o, he go need calculate how much him dey owe before and after wedding...shey you go help am pay back ?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Real Warri Pikin had disclosed that she and her husband were celibate until their wedding night.

Lady who got pregnant on wedding night

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had flaunted her baby bump after getting pregnant on her wedding night.

In a viral video she posted, the lady, @surulere_, showed when she went for a photoshoot. She was seen clutching her baby bump happily in the video. Another video on her handle showed when she took the pregnancy test, which came out positive.

She attributed the blessing to God and showed the pregnancy test strip to the camera. She also showed when they went for a scan. The video also showed that she has since given birth to a beautiful baby.

Source: Legit.ng