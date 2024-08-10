Wife Gets 32 gifts like Wristwatch, Sneakers for Husband's 32nd Birthday, Nigerians Talk
- A Nigerian woman showed people the strong love she has for her husband as she celebrated his birthday
- To make the man's 32nd birthday grand, she bought 32 different things that were his favourite and presented them
- Many people loved the show of affection as they wished to have the same supporting partners as them
A popular Nigerian couple on TikTok has got many people talking with their latest lovely video.
In a recent clip, the wife showed people her husband unboxing the 32 different gifts she bought for him on his birthday.
Lovely birthday gift ideas
The gift room was decorated with balloons showing the man's age. The man expressed appreciation as he checked each gift.
The wife said that the 32 gifts were his favourite things, showing the thoughtfulness that went into picking them. The clip was shared on their page.
Watch their video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Aphrodisiac_by Rose said:
"I sha make sure I pause the video to recheck what I saw on the cake."
@Vicky4 said:
"Y’all saying u want this kind of wife once you are depositing trust me u will receive."
halliestephen said:
"God Na only broke girls dey come my way.. despite the fact I spend Wella on them..my own no dey pass a king is born..me wey my papa Na teacher."
bakareoluwaferanm said:
"My husband deserve dis but no money i believe one day i will do dis for him."
Highlife joked:
"Ur man don marry?"
truthfullbrat said:
"32 that looks 27. My sister you are doing well , sisterhood is proud of you . Happy birthday to him more life and blessings."
chizoba said:
"I think almost every woman can do this for their man but the man gats dey show love major."
Mama said:
"Na man way deposit go withdraw."
Paige said:
"When I’m ready to date again, may God give me a good man."
Chidi said:
"I want to do mehn but I’m poor and I’m single."
Man bought different cars for wife
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who loved her husband made a video to show how much the man cared for her.
Sharing a photo video on TikTok, the lady revealed that the man bought her first car in 2017 and bought her another two years later.
