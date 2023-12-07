A heartwarming video has shown the lovely reception a white lady received at a Nigerian market

Her husband, a Nigerian man, took her to the market and traders could not get enough of the white lady

Netizens showered praises on the man's wife as they welcomed her into the country, others wished to have a lady like her

A Nigerian man has shared the lovely reception his white wife got after he visited a market with her.

According to him, the market women were overjoyed to see her and kept showering her with gifts.

Market women were excited to see the white lady. Photo Credit: @bullaumeh

He appreciated the market women for their hospitality. Taking to TikTok, the man, @bullaumeh, shared a video from their market visit with the caption:

"The market women were just amazing they kept hugging and even offered gifts, God bless them all."

People kept hugging her

In the video he shared, people happily came around the white woman, with some of the traders hugging her. The man said his wife enjoyed every bit of it.

@bullaumeh is one man who seizes every opportunity to showcase his wife on social media and in public.

People praised his wife

Surugede said:

"She's beautiful and also kindhearted... nice meeting you guys.''

adaeze said:

"We love you ‘our wife welcome to Nigeria."

Olynwa said:

"She looks so beautiful."

Lucas said:

"One day, just one day my time will come."

Sis Chiakonam Ughonu said:

"More grace and love to u guys."

unaegbu adaeze said:

"Ur wife na full option aswear."

Dont_play said:

"Na fine lady na and she come get yansh join. Who no go admire her."

princess Mimi said:

"Wow I saw you both at Holy Ghost.She’s really beautiful."

