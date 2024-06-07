A Nigerian man who's married to a white woman has shared a romantic video of himself teasing his woman

In the video, he arrived at her workplace during closing hours and waited for her to round up so they could go home together

Social media users who watched the video on the TikTok app took turns to gush over the couple's love for each other

A Nigerian man who tied the knot with a white lady has melted hearts with a new video shared on TikTok.

The interracial lovers showcased their love for each other in the video and netizens appreciated their relationship.

Nigerians gush over interracial couple Photo credit: @brichards2948/TikTok.

Nigerian man speaks pidgin with oyinbo wife

The Nigerian husband identified as @brichards2948 noted in the chat that he usually speaks Pidgin English with his white lover.

The romantic clip showed the moment he walked into her office and began to tease her playfully while she also returned the energy.

Richards stated that he usually communicates with her always with pidgin English and teases her everywhere they go.

"Even at her place of work, we still manage to tease each other. I mostly communicate with my wife in pidgin English," he wrote.

Reactions trail video of interracial lovers

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to gush over the couple's love for each other.

@Hephzibah William said:

"Please ask her if she has any male friend or brother or colleague, I’m interested please."

@Amana Opaluwa said:

"Chai this single life eh. See as i think say na movie, na to find wife marry oo."

@black said:

"Omo. This me and all this Libya girls for my working place I dey even speak Bini give them every morning the greet me dormor sir."

@JojoFavvy said:

"Omo single people Dey suffer ooo I sure say na tinubu tell relationship people make dem dey post."

@iamthatICTR reacted:

"I can’t believe I have 3 fav Nigerian interracial couples. My turn shall arrive also would be my new fav."

@TimmyFrosh added:

"I love her energy. She go sabi catch cruise oo no be the one wey my babe dey always tell me make I kneel down any time."

Watch the video below:

Man brings oyinbo wife home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who fell in love with a white American woman brought her to Nigeria to show his family.

In a video he shared on his page, he captured when his mother and father welcomed the woman into their family.

