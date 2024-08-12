Nigerian actor Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, caught the admiration of many online recently

The love birds seemed to have lived above social media trolls as they entertained their followers with an impressive dance video

Sharing the clip online, the upcoming preacher spoke on announcing a good news that happened in his household

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, delighted fans and netizens for the first time in a long while.

The controversial love birds were seen dancing to Johnny Drille's news song Count My Blessings, and netizens were glued to their phones with their lovely dance steps.

Yul Edochie and Judy Austin dance to Johnny Drille's song. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul donned a white kaftan with a red coral bead neckpiece; Judy, on the other hand, complimented their look with a champagne gold two-piece.

Taking to his caption, the upcoming preacher claimed that he has some good news to share with his followers and will do so when he is ready to inform the world.

"And we finally did it. Yes, we did it. We can't keep the news to ourselves anymore. You all will love the news when you hear it. Wishing everyone a blessed New week. Forget your worries. Don't bother about tomorrow. Just count your blessings like Isi Mmili Ji Ofor and Ijele Odogwu."

Watch the video below:

Yul Edochei and Judy spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

dluxbeautyaestheticlinic:

"My favourite couple I love you both. Enjoy your life don’t stress yourself anymore."

official_priscafelix:

"Chiaaa this video sweet oh but Judy y you go snatch person husband nah??"

nekingsrealestate:

"I said it that they were leaning new song and they never disappointed me."

queenprettykfr:

"Smile see the way I dey smile 😁😁 like mumu 😂 I can't love you guys less."

stephenblessingc:

"Truth be told you guys need to be happy wishing you the very best. We can't keep hating you guys when we don't even know what actually transpired between you and queen ... Please you guys should stay happy and blessed I already have my own problem to face... Love."

ericmoore_mpr:

"Hahaha my people … Oya world people start ranting."

marvezinnycakesandevents:

"Make we no lie 🥺this video is too beautiful."

2610_bobby:

"Your first wife is definition of class and beauty,she is so adorable and gorgeous,you leave the wife of your youth they disgrace urself here with okpodu for social media."

emekagf:

"Odogwu my guy! My guyest guy! I dey feel you bro!"

realtruthlover:

"When ever judiana buys new clothes the internet has to be informed."

geomara_ij:

"What happened to our YouTube church? If confusion was a person I present to you YUL."

okorobia_chineke:

"This couple , Una dun force me to love una."

thembit22:

"Judy don't know how to dress well I don't know why."

