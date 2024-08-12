A man has sparked outrage on social media for ordering his wife out of the house over a fight with his younger sister

The man said his wife disrespected him by fighting his sibling and should not have touched his "sweet sister"

Many internet users called the man names as they slammed him for the decision to send his wife packing

A man has appealed for advice as he revealed he sent his wife out of the house over her fight with his younger sibling.

In an anonymous message seen on Facebook, the man said his wife's action was disrespectful to him.

According to him, his sister is his family and his wife is a stranger. The man's message reposted on Facebook by Ekwutosi Okeh C AdaNsukka read:

"Hon Steph, my wife just fought with my younger sister and I have told her she's moving out. If she respect me, she wouldn't have touched my sweet sister. My sister is my family and she is a stranger.

"I just hope I made the right decision."

Outrage trailed the man's story

Ugomma Destiny said:

"And you expect a stranger to respect you and your usel ess sister?

"Na so one time,they tell me say I be stranger 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.

"This life sef."

Amanda Uzhiyekachi Mbata said:

"She did not even injured her sef 😏.

"Oga you are a Clown."

Oliver Nzeadibe Solomon said:

"Lol, your wife is part of your family as far as you guys are married. Same as your mom."

Pelesai Fostina said:

"I hope the day your father will say your mum is not part of your family you will not cry oh. Women open your eyes before you marry."

Success Kelvin said:

"That's why she can't respect you. You are a stranger to her. So is your sister. She has every right to fight her..."

Xceptional Nkechi Esther Nobis said:

"Some men don't even know what marriage is before going into it, they go into it with the mentality of the 18th century, while they use the latest technology in their homes...tuaah, some of una shame dey shame me."

