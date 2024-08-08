A Nigerian lady was emotional and amused at the same time over how her father reacted to seeing her white lover

She met the white man on the Bigo social media platform and took him to her father as he wanted to marry her

Some social media users thought her father's behaviour was because he is a white man, while others had diverse opinions

A lady, Tari, was overjoyed as she finally took her white lover, Patrick, to see her father and shared what her dad said to her on WhatsApp.

Tari released pictures from her father's meeting with Patrick.

She met the white man on Bigo social media platform. Photo Credit: @jarominoyintari

Next, she released her WhatsApp chat with her father. Her TikTok post was captioned:

"My dad trust my husband pass me."

Tari and Patrick fell in love after they met on Bigo Live and got set to tie the knot.

How Tari's dad reacted after meeting Patrick

Tari's dad spoke highly of Patrick, describing him as a wise man. He appealed to his daughter to give Patrick her best and not make him regret the marriage decision.

He added that he would pray for them and looked forward to having white grandkids. One of his texts to his daughter read:

"Tari, Patrick is a good guy with plenty of wisdom. I want you to give him the best of you and don't ever make him regret his decision to marry you. I like him so much and I will be praying for both of you.

"I will be waiting to have my first white grandchildren."

Legit.ng confirmed Tari and Patrick eventually tied the knot.

Social media reacts

akwaugo676 said:

"Please drop us update of where you met him, he’s so cute🥰. Congratulations."

IamMBello said:

"Sorry for us that never experienced fatherly advice, support & guidance... Congratulations 🎉."

fav662 said:

"U see fathers, dey always come through with wotever dat will make us happy."

🦋Sharon🦋 said:

"And my dad ask mine to leave and never return just becos he’s 55yrs."

chijindu lilian said:

"No make me vex ooo.

"Which one is bigo live.

"No be the same bigo I dey use.

"Okay make I go enter live first."

Mummy_D said:

"How e nor go like am, na bcuz na oyuibo naw if to say na uhrobo or isoko now by now dem for don dey tell where you see this one."

Kelvin said:

"Transaction successfully u r officially sold."

Nnamani Amanda said:

"No be all white get money oooo."

