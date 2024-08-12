A Nigerian lady into selling kitchen gadgets has advised people not to be ashamed to start small

She admitted that her journey started a bit rough and added that starting a small brand is no mean feat

The businesswoman's story, narrated in Yoruba, inspired social media users as people hailed her

A Nigerian lady who sells kitchen gadgets has inspired people with her story and business.

The lady, @adufe_okin_abeokuta, shared a video showing how she moved her business into a container shop.

She urged people not to be ashamed to start small. Photo Credit: @adufe_okin_abeokuta

Source: TikTok

@adufe_okin_abeokuta, who spoke in Yoruba, appreciated her mother and other people who were her support system.

In a TikTok video, she showed off her kitchen gadgets for netizens to see. She reminisced on her journey and admitted she is not yet where she wants to be. She urged people not to be ashamed to start small.

"Starting up a small brand is not easy it takes courage and plenty of dedication!! My journey started a bit rough i am not there yet in this kitchen business but definitely not where I use to be," she wrote.

Watch her video below:

People celebrate her progress

Macies Beauty Lina said:

"The reason why I liked you is because you appreciate all the people who supported you ❤️more sales ma'am."

Xtra Pro said:

"Normally! Even If you sell pure water,you’ll still excel,you be small but mighty! I’m proud of you bisi ❤️."

FOOD VENDOR IN LAGOS said:

"Awwwww your story is so impressive 🙏 consistency is the key 🔑 ata Jere loruko Jesu, more branches."

opeyemi_favour said:

"There is no greater blessing than having a blessed and understanding mother. Ki Olorun je ki gbogbo abiyamo tooto jere omo."

Shade Gele said:

"Exactly like my story o I started with two crate of empty bottles inside my shop but before one year everywhere is full of wine and different drinks people that were mocking me later become my friends."

Gracelady said:

"You have a good mother, God will continue to strengthen you and your mum."

pretty rugged said:

"It's easy for someone that have supporter to improve fast 👌but as single mother of 3 with no support anywhere forget its hard , nah bills go finish am."

Legit.ng reported how a woman's passion for coconuts had become a multi-million naira business.

Lady succeeds in her food business

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who used her NYSC stipends to start a food business had become successful at it.

The lady said she started a small business while undergoing her NYSC, but the business has grown and made her popular.

According to Gladys Adija Makus, she saved her NYSC allowance and used it to start a business and her efforts have yielded excellent results. She said she has been contacted by NYSC, noting that the body wants to work with her.

Source: Legit.ng