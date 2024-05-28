Akwa Ibom Lady Explains Why She Slapped her Ex-Boyfriend's Mother, Nigerian Ladies Hail Her
- A Nigerian lady has generated a buzz on social media as she recalled slapping her former boyfriend's mother
- In a trending video, the Akwa Ibom lady explained why she slapped her ex-lover's mum, saying she left him for her to marry
- Many Nigerian ladies commended the Akwa Ibomite for standing up for herself in the face of rejection
A Nigerian lady who hails from Akwa Ibom has gone viral for revealing she retaliated against her ex-boyfriend's mum's physical action.
@maggiepepe1 said her former boyfriend's mum slapped her because she didn't want him to marry an Akwa Ibom lady.
@maggiepepe1 stated that her ex is Yoruba. Without hesitation, she returned her ex's mum's slap and quit the relationship.
"Marry your son ma," her TikTok video was captioned.
@maggiepepe1's video blew up on TikTok, with many ladies commending her.
Legit.ng reported how a lady fought with her mother-in-law over the front seat of her husband's car.
Watch the video below:
Ladies hail the Akwa Ibom lady
Eniola said:
"See this thing of people’s mothers laying hands just blc of what they want and not want is sth that should stop."
St_Thonee said:
"Una dey try to even consider some of dem for marriage upon say adultery na normal thing for their side."
Yegra said:
"I hope the meat is very dry and please add chilled Malta Guinness to step down."
Eniola Diamond said:
"Some mother-in-laws are from the pit of hell fire.Mine was serious spiritual battle.Just leave them its better."
Ebi's Empire said:
"It's my Igbo mother-in-law that fought me twice in her son's house in Owerri; I didn't react because I respect her,but I left."
anuoluwapo said:
"Reason she didn't want was spelt out already. Good mother."
Abby❤️❤️ said:
"I’m proud of you.. with their Ofe mmanu."
queen Mira said:
"Her mate : take this 10m and leave my son , e reach her turn she go dey overdo."
Wife tackles mother-in-law
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had angrily left her son's house after his wife tackled her.
The lady identified as @shelton.family on TikTok revealed that her mother-in-law who came for ‘omugwo’ left barely two weeks into the visit.
According to the lady, her mother-in-law left angrily because she called her out for her wrong action. The lady claimed that she caught her mother-in-law feeding her newborn, who was only two weeks old, pineapple.
