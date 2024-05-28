Global site navigation

Akwa Ibom Lady Explains Why She Slapped her Ex-Boyfriend's Mother, Nigerian Ladies Hail Her
Family and Relationships

by  Victor Duru 2 min read
  • A Nigerian lady has generated a buzz on social media as she recalled slapping her former boyfriend's mother
  • In a trending video, the Akwa Ibom lady explained why she slapped her ex-lover's mum, saying she left him for her to marry
  • Many Nigerian ladies commended the Akwa Ibomite for standing up for herself in the face of rejection

A Nigerian lady who hails from Akwa Ibom has gone viral for revealing she retaliated against her ex-boyfriend's mum's physical action.

@maggiepepe1 said her former boyfriend's mum slapped her because she didn't want him to marry an Akwa Ibom lady.

Nigerian lady shares why she slapped her ex-boyfriend's mother
Akwa Ibom lady who slapped her ex-boyfriend's mother. Photo Credit: @maggiepepe1
Source: TikTok

@maggiepepe1 stated that her ex is Yoruba. Without hesitation, she returned her ex's mum's slap and quit the relationship.

"Marry your son ma," her TikTok video was captioned.

@maggiepepe1's video blew up on TikTok, with many ladies commending her.

Legit.ng reported how a lady fought with her mother-in-law over the front seat of her husband's car.

Watch the video below:

Ladies hail the Akwa Ibom lady

Eniola said:

"See this thing of people’s mothers laying hands just blc of what they want and not want is sth that should stop."

St_Thonee said:

"Una dey try to even consider some of dem for marriage upon say adultery na normal thing for their side."

Yegra said:

"I hope the meat is very dry and please add chilled Malta Guinness to step down."

Eniola Diamond said:

"Some mother-in-laws are from the pit of hell fire.Mine was serious spiritual battle.Just leave them its better."

Ebi's Empire said:

"It's my Igbo mother-in-law that fought me twice in her son's house in Owerri; I didn't react because I respect her,but I left."

anuoluwapo said:

"Reason she didn't want was spelt out already. Good mother."

Abby❤️❤️ said:

"I’m proud of you.. with their Ofe mmanu."

queen Mira said:

"Her mate : take this 10m and leave my son , e reach her turn she go dey overdo."

Wife tackles mother-in-law

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had angrily left her son's house after his wife tackled her.

The lady identified as @shelton.family on TikTok revealed that her mother-in-law who came for ‘omugwo’ left barely two weeks into the visit.

According to the lady, her mother-in-law left angrily because she called her out for her wrong action. The lady claimed that she caught her mother-in-law feeding her newborn, who was only two weeks old, pineapple.

Source: Legit.ng

