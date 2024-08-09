For some weeks, a man noticed some unusual changes in his girlfriend's behaviour towards him

He said she has become secretive with her calls, deletes her text messages and gives him cold responses and this has raised his suspicion that she could be cheating on him

Daniella Onuoha, a relationship coach, has shared possible signs to look out for in cheating partners and the next steps to take

A man said:

"I’m reaching out because I’m experiencing a troubling situation in my relationship with Anita, and I could really use some advice.

Signs your girlfriend is cheating on you. The image used here is for illustration purpose and is unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Goran13

Source: Getty Images

"Over the past few weeks, I’ve noticed some concerning changes in her behaviour. She used to be very open and engaging during our conversations, but now she seems distant and her responses are often cold.

"She’s also been secretive with her phone, deleting texts and taking calls privately, which wasn’t the case before. These shifts are making me worry that she might not be completely honest with me. Please, what signs do I see to know my girlfriend is cheating on me?"

Daniella Onuoha is a relationship coach. She is the founder of 'Relatalkship' on Facebook and Telegram. The platform was created to help people discover and enjoy the best versions of themselves.

First things first about cheating

The first thing I would say is there is no one way to determine or find out if your girlfriend or your boyfriend or your partner is cheating because, at the end of the day, it is not black and white.

People react differently to different to different things and sometimes, It can be an assumption. If you are not certain, you are not certain.

Cheating signs to take note of

Some of the signs you would see are detachment, less interest in conversations with you, paying less attention to you, getting easily annoyed, zero commitment to whatever it is you two talked about and lies.

However, while these could be signs that they are no longer interested, they could also be signs of stress or being overwhelmed with work. That's why I said there are no particular signs except you are certain. Let's not work on assumptions because they could be misleading.

After you caught your partner cheating

Now, you caught your partner cheating, one of the first things to do is to ask yourself, do I want to continue with this relationship or not?

So, I imagine that now that you want to forgive and move on, you need to have a conversation with your partner. What happened? Why did this happen? How did we get here? These will help you in your decision-making.

Is cheating a mistake?

I am not going to tell you that cheating is a mistake. Most times, it is a premeditated action - it has already been planned out.

However, some people still want to work on their relationships. These are the people I am speaking to. If you still want the relationship, you need to talk about these things and lay out clear boundaries.

Sometimes, they (the cheating partner) don't have reasons. Sometimes, it could be a lack of attention or lack of commitment. But there is really no valid reason why you would want to hurt your partner by cheating.

However, you can hear from your partner why he or she cheated.

Solutions to fix the relationship

First, you need to forgive yourself. Be sure not to blame yourself too much. Sometimes, when people find out their partners are cheating, they begin to feel like it is their fault.

Also, you need to forgive your partner, whether you are ending up with them or not. This will help you heal and move on.

Water your relationship

Relationships are built. You need to be emotionally connected with your partner to sustain the relationship. I am not saying all these would stop cheating, but they would help, especially if you are with someone who respects you as much as you respect them.

So, praise your partner. Speak to your partner, love your partner, and do things for them.

Sometimes, it is even good to carry out an evaluation test; How have we been? What would you like us to do differently? What would you like me to do differently for you? And vice versa. It kind of helps a lot.

20 cheating girlfriend signs

It is heartbreaking when you suspect your girlfriend is unfaithful. Confirming before taking drastic measures against him or her is vital.

A healthy relationship involves two committed people. If your girlfriend suddenly becomes uncommitted to the relationship, she could be cheating. However, the commitment level depends on the length of the relationship.

