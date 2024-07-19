A Nigerian man has expressed excitement on social media over the unexpected amount his girlfriend sent him

The young man had tested her by begging for N10k, saying he needed it for a haircut and his girlfriend surprised him

The proud man released his WhatsApp chat with his girlfriend online and described her as the best

A Nigerian youth, @abazwhyllzz, got emotional over the money his girlfriend sent to his account.

@abazwhyllzz took to X to showcase the amount and his WhatsApp chat with his lover and hailed her as the best.

@abazwhyllzz had begged his girlfriend for N10k to cut his hair in response to an X influencer's challenge which goes thus:

"Guys, text your girl and tell her you need 10k for a haircut. Post the reply here."

@abazwhyllzz's girlfriend sent him N60k and told him to manage the balance for the weekend.

His X post has gone viral and got people talking.

See his tweet below:

Mixed reactions trail the man's post

@Init_kouture said:

"She wan use weekend make the money wey she dash you back she won’t be able to come by weekends and you have to call her by tomorrow evening because she go dey busy making money during the day."

@olayinkadavid_ said:

"She's going to payback where she gets the money by weekend."

@_Oluwanifemii said:

"Una dey give time and when to call for relationships now ?"

@AjeboMezie said:

"Abazz na juju you dey use, nothing you wan tell me."

@Davidspredict said:

"Your babe don get another serious guy you na side chick."

@orioninc_ng said:

"She will come next weekend, this weekend she must recover the 60k.

"Na man you be ."

@highchart said:

"Awww she’s so good and nice.

"I don’t have male friends would have done more."

@AmaechiOgbonna2 said:

"Your Babe wan go recover the money wey she send you, dey play.

"Na you dey the receiving end."

