DJ Cuppy has shared the desire of her heart on X as she tendered her request to God in the viral post

The disc jockey prayed that God should shower his blessing upon her life and ensure that it is multiplied in two folds

Her post sparked reactions in the comments section as fans share their hot takes about her prayer and what they want God to do for her

Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has stirred massive reactions with a post she made on X, former known as Twitter.

The Oxford University master holder prayed that God should shower his blessing on her life. According to her, she wants God's blessing to be multiplied in two folds in her life.

The lady, who is contemplating bagging another degree, ended her special request with an emoji of a dove, which symbolises peace.

DJ Cuppy's prayer generates reactions. Photo credit @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

However, fans disagreed with her. According to them, she is the daughter of one of the richest men in Nigeria. So, she would be greedy to make such a request.

Some asked what the disc jockey has used the blessing God has given her to do, while others said she should allow God to bless the people who need it.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post made by DJ Cuppy

Legit.ng complied the reactions of fans to the post. Here are some of them below:

@Princez_eve:

"The one wey you get never reach you? Remain small for us Haba.'"

@ChuchoMaine:

"The one wey he do for una family don do…dont be greedy."

@mister_ade5:

"We be blood and i never see anything from your side."

@heischange:

"Oya dance and go crazy."

@LasuJesus:

"The ones he showered your family have you finished using it?"

@Mercyellaa:

"You wey your blessings long ×10."

@stritmotivation:

"x 100 for me."

@SadBwoyyz:

"What blessings do you want again."

@vitorroque9_:

"The wey you get never reach you? Make we still get small na."

@EmmanuelAlufa:

"Big blessing awaits you today."

