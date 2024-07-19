A Wizkid fan has created a scene after she got a message from Sam Larry on social media as she cried out for help

According to her, she does not want to die young, while she asked the controversial music promoter why he had to send her a message

The lady claimed that she is the bread winner of her family and the only child of her mother as she pleaded for her life

A female fan of Afrobeat singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, has cried out on social media following a message she received from controversial music promoter Sam Larry.

The lady, who is based in Europe, said that the man, who was accused of having a hand in Mohbad's death, sent her a friend request on Instagram.

Lady cried out over request from Sam Larry. Photo credit @official_barbaecue/@samlarry

Source: Instagram

According to her, she couldn't sleep and decided to check her social media platform when she saw the friend request.

Lady ask Sam Larry questions

The lady asked Sam Larry a series of questions because she was confused about his request.

She said that she was the only child of her mother and also her family's breadwinner. The lady cried that she does not want to die as she called out for help.

She asked the man, who was involved in an accident a few weeks ago, if anyone had reported her to him.

Below is the video:

Fans react to lady's post about Sam Larry

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens about the video. Here are some below:

@got.yucovered:

"Baba oninu ire wan bless you baby girl."

@donzie_paid:

"What’s meaning of 30 bingos?"

@femi_tizzie:

"Haaaaa, Next Target. Run oooo."

@holapumping:

"Una don Dey take this matter to another level ooo.'

@jannahmaliq:

"Abeg don't forget to send our greetings to Moh!."

@olamide__3ts:

"This Egbon mind no go touch ground.'

@chef_ola_p:

"Na that 30 bingos statement go mk am Kill you.'

@obaksolo:

"Olofo."

Sam Larry praises himself

Legit.ng previously reported that the socialite had caught the attention of many Nigerians online with his post.

Larry described himself as a philanthropist and man of honour who was loved by the masses.

Many of the late Mohbad's fans who came across the post didn't hesitate to criticise him.

