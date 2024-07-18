Man Exposes BBNaija’s Bella After Boasting She Doesn't Smoke: "There Was a Caught”
- A man known as Paulo has countered BBNaija's Bella Okagbue's claim that she does not smoke and that it was a big flex for her
- The reality star had boasted about her good habit while slamming Gen Zs of their unruly behaviour after visiting a doctor
- Paulo asked Bella if it was true that she does not smoke as she said yes; development which prompted the latter to confront the reality TV star
A social media man has reacted to a post made by reality show star, Bella Okagbue, over her big flex after visiting a doctor.
Legit.ng had reported that Okagbue claimed she visited the doctor and was asked if she smokes. The reality star said she was proud to say no.
After her post went viral, a man known as Paulo confronted her with evidence about her smoking habit.
Man asks Bella questions
Paulo and Bella engaged in a back and forth about her habit, and the former housemate, who is dating her colleague, insisted that she does not smoke.
The man later slammed the reality star for smoking shisha in a video.
Below is the clip:
Paulo's video about BelIa sparks reactions
Reactions trail the video shared by the social media user. Here are some of the comments below:
@juisy_cumin_aphrodisiac:
"But true true the amount of joblessness in Nigeria is alarming because how can you have time to dig out such."
@bissy_bae_bee:
"I really wish these people can dig the cause of Nigeria’s problem because."
@__lawrah:
"Bella is one of the most judgmental hypocritical person ever."
@steph__shally:
"There was a caught. Nigerians always too fast and never forgets."
@descady:
"Receipt will just humble your steeze."
@_adorable_nelo:
"Twitter eeeeh. They can help you remember your past."
@ezidinma._:
"Good cause the chochocho was unnecessary."
@preshycandy:
"I don’t smoke but I vape."
@nessa_chick:
"This is why you don’t talk too much! e dey reduce steeze."
@doubeeey.baby:
"Maybe it was a one off, doesn’t mean she does it every time."
Bella speaks about Nigerians
Legit.ng earlier reported that the reality TV star also claimed 99% of Nigerians were not interested in knowing what a person does for living.
Bella added that they are just after how to milk such people dry by hyping them and doing everything possible.
She advised her fans to work hard because of their children so they can give them the best in life.
