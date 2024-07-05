A Nigerian man has shared a hilarious video of his girlfriend who demanded a refund after taking him out

A Nigerian man was surprised when his girlfriend asked him to refund her for the ice cream and chicken wings she had treated him to.

He shared a video of the young lady on social media, which sparked many netizens’ comments.

Girl demands refund from boyfriend after taking him on date

Lady asks boyfriend for refund

In the video reposted by @yabaleftonline on Instagram, the couple was first seen at an eatery hanging out together and ordering ice cream and chicken wings, courtesy of the girlfriend.

Surprisingly, when they got home, the girl's mood changed, and she asked him to refund the money she had spent.

The video was captioned:

"POV: When she takes you out to buy ice cream and chicken wings but still wants you to refund her."

Reactions as lady asks boyfriend for refund

Many Nigerians were surprised by the story as they tried to understand why she would ask him to pay her back. Others made jokes about it.

Amjustified_ said:

"My own won't ask directly but I sha know I will pay back nah small small her money go complete."

Abigail_oriyomi reacted:

"Awwwn the video is cute but as a lady you should not take your man on a date and expect a refund."

Nativewearsbykosi said:

"Why is she fanning her self with her cloth. E be like she can’t breath well again."

Oyiza said:

"You, your boyfriend, the cold stone, the chicken, the spoon , the camera man, All of una dey craze. Nonsense."

Yoh_sam20 wrote:

“I’m “I’med of defending my gender.”

Ju”tanigerianman said:

"Women dont like spending on any thing."

Duru wrote:

"Lol! She try self. My own girlfriend for don faint 6 times because of the refund."

Lingeries_hub said:

"You didn’t see how she was frowning when paying."

Boy_darlington_ added:

"If she wants you to refund her then she’s right, if you think I’m wrong then you’re right too, everyone under this comment section is right, even yaba herself is right."

Watch the video below:

