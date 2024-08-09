A lady has shared her bitter experience with her ex-boyfriend who prevented her from knowing where he lived

According to her, despite being pregnant, the man insisted on taking her to hotels all the time, claiming that he didn't want his brother to find out

Social media users who came across her post stormed the comments that share their similar experiences with cheating lovers

A young lady stirred emotions online after narrating what she passed through in the hands of a former boyfriend.

She recounted how the young man kept the location of his house a secret from her for a long time while they were dating.

Lady shares her experience with ex-boyfriend Photo credit: @damolamii/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady calls out cheating lover

Despite being pregnant, the man insisted on meeting her at hotels, claiming that he didn't want his brother to discover their relationship.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The lady identified as @damolamii on TikTok stated that ex-boyfriend's evasive behaviour raised her suspicions.

She eventually discovered after insisting on tracing him to his house that he had another partner who regularly visited his home, even wearing his clothes.

In her words:

"Living my life cause life didn't end when my ex never allowed me to his house since he got an apartment and will always take me to a hotel even with pregnancy.

"He will always tell me he doesn't want his neighbours to see me they will tell his brother. When I went to visit him, cause I insisted on knowing his place, he left me on the road till 1 am.

"Later found out that his other relationship always visit him from school she will spend weeks with his boxer and polo."

Reactions as lady shares ordeal with ex

The TikTok post sparked lots of comments from social media users who shared similar experiences with deceitful partners.

@Tife trending said:

"When I go get time for this song challenge una go cry for me."

@LONELY MF said:

"Anytime I hear this sound I go know say something don go wrong somewhere."

@Opeyemi Omolara said:

"Men go whine you but no panic another gal dey inside."

@Favourite said:

"And u get mind carry belle for person wey u no know reach house what if na ghost."

@Godfavourite said:

"I never ready for this song challenges if i ready una go stone me Chai person they suffer o."

@the_lipglossNurse reacted:

"Ahhh How did you get pregnant with a guy that you don’t know his house or family?"

@ewatomiaduke13 said:

"With pregnancy no I will go miles to show him shege I won't let it slide aswear."

@Mina added:

"Omo life go end oo. This is much."

Watch the video below:

Lady confronts cheating boyfriend with evidence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman shared a video of her boyfriend's reaction after she confronted him about his cheating habit.

In a video, the man reacted like someone who felt bitter about his actions and this attracted mixed reactions from netizens.

Source: Legit.ng