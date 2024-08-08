The gruesome death of Abuja Area Mama has continued to be the talk of the town as many Niegrians show sympathy and concern

An old video of the departed crossdresser went viral online, revealing the things he disclosed about his life

In the trending footage, Area Mama opened up on the harsh realities of being a male "hustler" and the dangers he faced

A resurfaced throwback video of the late Abuja crossdresser, Area Mama, has been circulating online, shedding light on the nature of his work while he was alive.

The news of the TikTok star's death emerged in the early hours of Thursday, August 8. Reports indicate that the young man was killed in the country's capital city by unknown individuals.

In the video clip, which has gained traction online, Area Mama discusses his experiences as a sex worker, revealing that he often ended up meeting clients who were disappointed to find he was a man.

According to him, the men would refuse to patronize him and send him out at night. The ones who blindly patronized him without bothering about his gender often gave him bruises that required severe care.

Watch the viral video here.

Abuja Area Mama spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@ourceleb1:

"So sad. Who knows if one of the customer he deceit kill him."

@Flowfy02:

"No one has the right to take another persons life there is no turning around with this . No one."

@BisiEgwuatu:

"If Nigeria was a sane society, you should be arrested. If the gay community is not made of slaves like you, they should have tracked vermin like you down, and given you the same treatment you are happy that Area Mama got."

@djkentsounds:

"He came out publicly to say this and he was still roaming about the streets of Nigeria freely. The 14 years jail term is actually a joke."

@maestroroy:

"But hold on, this interview happened in this same Nigeria and he wasn't arrested ?"

@EfeturiJnr:

"Even Bobrisky was not this direct."

@360hustle01:

"RIP to him but how was he able to deceive some men who were already into the act and didnt stop and some who stopped midway ? So many questions ooo.Aah aah"

Source: Legit.ng