A woman has cried out online after her 23-year-old friend who resides in the United States was dumped by her legally wedded husband

According to the woman, the man deceived his US wife two weeks after getting his green card that he was going to the United Kingdom to play soccer

Quite to the US lady's shock, she found out that her estranged husband had a different mission entirely in the UK

A Nigerian-American woman has been dumped by her husband two weeks after he got his American green card.

The woman's friend, @OmowunmiBalo, shared the heartbreaking story on X, lamenting that men are crazy.

@OmowunmiBalo wondered how a man would leave his legally married wife two weeks after getting his green card to be with someone else.

She said the man lied he had to go play soccer in the UK only to propose to another lady. She wrote:

"Okunrin ya werey gan o what’s the story I’m hearing for Christ sake!

"How are you legally married to a woman in USA that gave you papers, just 2 weeks after you got ur green card you lied you want to go to UK for soccer where as you went to UK to propose an another woman? WT.F!"

She shed more light on the dumped US wife.

"True! It’s really sad, you don’t know if they have family back home already, you don’t know if they genuinely love you or want to use you.

"To think the woman we are talking about she is 23 yrs old, a Nigerian woman, a virtuous pretty woman as that! I’m broken mehn."

Outrage trailed the man's action

@flourish007 said:

"It's tragic.

"This is the harsh reality for many in the UK. Many unscrupulous men leave their partners and return home to marry someone else after using another woman here to secure their residence permit.

"It's no surprise that so many of our women choose to stay single rather than be exploited for immigration purposes abroad. I don't blame them, especially if the man claims to be a pastor."

@Mzkaffy1 said:

"If not that you said you know the woman it happened to I wouldn’t have believed someone will do such. What an ev!l guy."

@OriginlNigerian said:

"Hand over the proposal evidence and all to the wife to petition him for Romance scam."

@AnglicanBeing said:

"Paper that the 🇺🇸 govt can still revoke.

"Playing with fire."

@Ebun_babyy said:

"That’s why I’m not mad when ladies say they can’t file for a guy and vice versa . You’re not entirely sure what they want from you, you cannot also see their thoughts so I don’t blame people who are against it."

@AdaErema said:

"This is what makes it difficult for people without papers to find partners. You don't know their true intention."

