A Nigerian woman reportedly dumped her husband at an airport in the United Kingdom after he joined her abroad

According to a netizen, the man sold all his properties in Nigeria to sponsor her overseas education

Mixed reactions trailed the story as many people criticised the woman, with some wanting to hear her own side of the incident

An academic researcher, @SeyiGlobal, has narrated how a Nigerian woman reportedly dumped her husband at a United Kingdom airport.

According to the X user, the man arrived in the United Kingdom with their kids as dependents as he reunited with his wife whom he sponsored.

Image of a man for illustration purpose and is not related to the story. Photo Credit: NoSystem Images

Source: Getty Images

@SeyiGlobal said the man sold off all he had in Nigeria to join his wife abroad only to be dumped at the airport.

He said she took their kids' passports

Narrating how it panned out, @SeyiGlobal said she first asked to see their children's passports which he handed to her without suspicion.

She then informed him that their marriage was over and wanted nothing to do with him. The woman reportedly took their children and abandoned him at the airport.

@SeyiGlobal shared a letter from the UK's Home Office wherein the man was informed that his student dependency permit has been cancelled and ends on January 1, 2024. He wrote:

"Betrayed and Broken: A Heart-Wrenching Arrival in the UK.

"Last month, a Nigerian man arrived in the UK with his children as dependents and his wife went to pick them up at the airport.

"She asked to see their children’s passports, which he handed over without any suspicion.

"She then told him that their marriage was over and wanted nothing to do with him. She took their children and abandoned him at the airport.

"He just arrived in the UK for the first time to join his wife, who came last year for studies. He helped pay her fees and sold off everything he had to his name to join her."

See his tweet below:

The incident caused a commotion online

@Johnny_Bright_ said:

"Mc Akọnuche on TikTok warned sternly about Nigerian men bringing/sending their women to the UK, I thought he was just been overly sensational.

"Women, most especially with children have an upper hand in UK, the system favors them more.

"I don't want to imagine his pain at all."

@oghezeagu said:

"Last last the guy will be fine whether there in the UK or back home in Nigeria.

"But time will come when she will regret her actions."

@Bady4christ said:

"Her silly excuse now could be because he cheated on her 12 years ago Women are lovingly heartless simultaneously."

@slik_e said:

"Before we hear the man’s side of the story, can we observe a 12 hours silence as we fear women!!!

"Yes we will be drinking during the 12 hours of fear-the-women-silence-a-thon!!!"

@aniedi79 said:

"Story is kinda one sided. From the guys perspective. Would love to hear her side of the story. If true There has to be an explanation for her action."

@tundebadmus459 said:

"Take some minutes out of your time to fear women every day pending the time we hear from the woman to confirm if it's true or not."

Nurse dumps boyfriend who sponsored her to UK

In a related report, a nurse dumped her boyfriend who sponsored her to the United Kingdom.

According to an X user, his friend gave the lady, who is a nurse, money for IELTS, CBT exams to fulfil her dream of relocating to the UK.

Upon settling in the UK, the lady said she didn't find him attractive anymore and needed to prioritise her career, hence the need for them to break up.

Man stranded in UK after wife cancelled his visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man got stranded in the UK after his wife cancelled his visa and eloped with someone else.

Twitter user, @Wizarab10, who shared the story, revealed that the man had found out his wife was cheating on him.

His cheating wife then filed for a divorce in a bid to be with her lover and reportedly notified the UK's Home Office.

In the letter shared online, the Home Office notified the man of the cancellation of his dependent visa and gave him between now and October 23rd to make another application to remain in the UK or leave the country.

Source: Legit.ng