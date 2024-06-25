A Nigerian man has reacted to a video of Davido's wife, Chioma Adeleke, dancing with friends at her bridal shower

He posed two questions concerning Chioma's friends who turned up for her colourful bridal shower

His observation regarding Chioma's bridal shower has generated a debate about women and Davido on social media

A Nigerian man, @Wizarab10, has made an observation about a clip from Chioma's bridal shower.

The Nigerian internet space has been awash with pictures and videos from Davido and Chioma's wedding, with people giving hot takes on different aspects of the union.

The man wondered if Chioma's friends were genuinely happy for her. Photo Credit: @thechefchi, X/@Wizarab10

Source: Instagram

@Wizarab10 said he thought people opined that they won't attend their friend's wedding if she was marrying someone they considered not good for her.

@Wizarab10 wondered if Chioma's friends were genuinely happy for her or just graced the bridal shower because they didn't want to miss Davido's wedding. While quoting a tweet with a video from Chioma's bridal shower, @Wizarab10 wrote on X:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"I thought they said if their friend is marrying a guy they believe is not good for her, they won't attend the wedding. Is it that all of them are happy for her because they know they won't quit in her position or nobody wan miss Davido wedding?"

See his tweet below:

Netizens debate about Davido

@Urhiemefe_ said:

"If David tells all of them there (who are not his Family) to queue up for hotfok, Dem go line up.

"It's all money motivated, social status motivated and I'm glad Chioma keeps proving that Cheating and embarrassment are not deal breakers as long as you are balling."

@donald_segun said:

"The rules are for broke men. No woman wanna miss out on men like Davido for anything."

@espeezeal said:

"When a man is high value, women will break all their rules for him.

"Chioma will most likely choose man over the so called friends tbh."

@Xperience_Snr said:

"Nigerian women or rather Women don't hate Men that CHEATS. They just hate a broke man that cheats. Observe what they do and what they say.... Entirely two different things.

"We've hundreds of other women still waiting for an opportunity to lay down with him.

"Tik for Tat."

@therealdaddymo1 said:

"Social media is a social construct here people come online to deflect from their real lives and real values. Once they put their phones down, they revert to factory settings and agenda and narratives become history. It’s too obvious ."

@Solomon_Buchi said:

"Social media is different from real life."

Videos from Chioma's surprise bridal shower

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about Chioma's surprise bridal shower ahead of her wedding to Davido.

On Sunday, 23, 2024, Chioma's bridal shower took place. Clips from the event have made their way to social media, and it was nothing short of a dreamy celebration for the Adeleke-to-be.

In one of the clips, the mother of two looked stunned when she was lured to the event centre where her bridal shower was held. Another video from the shower showed Chioma dancing with her friends as they played games and had a swell time.

Source: Legit.ng