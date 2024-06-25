The ongoing wedding between singer Davido and his wife has become the talk of the town and on social media

Netizens have not had enough of it as new videos keep showing up on timelines that give their fans joy and something to talk about

The sister to Chioma, Jennifer, opened up on the kind of person she is and how she goes all out for everyone and it made netizens excited

The sister to Chioma Adeleke, Jennifer, has made nice comments about her as she tied the nuptial knot with Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, aka Davido.

Jennifer, Chioma's sister speaks well of her as she weds Davido. Image credit: @daiaryofdavidoandchioma, @davido

During her bridal shower, Jennifer said that her sister is a sweet soul who doesn't give her a headache. Her statement elicited laughter from at the event.

Whenever she looks at her, she affirms that there is nothing she can't do for her. Besides, Chioma is selfless and can empty herself for people.

In the video posted by @diaryofdaidoandchioma on TikTok, the celebrity's sister noted that Chioma was not only selfless to her family and friends but also to others around her.

Several social media users were grateful for the kind of family Chioma has and they praised them.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to the video

Several netizens have reacted to the video of Chioma's sister. See some of the comments below:

@2024 surplus:

"Chioma is a taurus and taurus are very good hearted people though crazy at times. So, I believe you."

@약속하다:

"All this na because Davido no be poor man."

@Anthony Jennifer:

"Funny enough my elder sis name is Chioma and I’m Jennifer."

@Sefakor Melissa Marie:

"No doubt that's why Davido is all over her. Men want peace of mind. Despite everything that happens she never grants an interview. Congratulations Chichi God bless your union."

@joyful heart:

"See waiting person sister dey talk. My own no even care if I dey alive."

Chioma graces bridal shower in pink outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that the much-anticipated wedding of singer Davido and Chioma had continued to give their fans something to talk about.

The event was marked by a series of other activities, one of which was the bridal shower on June 23.

Chioma rocked a pink outfit alongside some ladies who were at the classy bridal shower that wowed many netizens.

