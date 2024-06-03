A video of an overjoyed mum celebrating her daughter who just graduated has sent netizens into a frenzy

The fresh graduate watched with great delight as her proud mum danced without her footwear in public

The lovely mother-daughter moment made some netizens recount their stories, while others missed their mums

A proud mum could not contain her joy as her daughter became a graduate.

In celebration of her daughter's academic feat, the overjoyed woman publicly broke into an energetic dance.

The proud mum celebrated her daughter's graduation. Photo Credit: Geez Liberia

Source: Facebook

A heartwarming video capturing the woman's dance before her daughter was shared on Facebook by Geez Liberia.

In the video, the woman wore a wrapper around her waist and was barefooted. She showed her dance moves before her smiling daughter, who wore her academic gown.

The excited mum danced to a song playing in the background and even back-carried her daughter while at it.

The clip warmed hearts on social media.

Another proud mum laid her wrappers on the ground for her daughter, who graduated from Imo State University.

Mum's wild display melts hearts

Joy Nobis said:

"If we can understand what it took her to bring up as a graduate, then we can appreciate her dance and excitement.

"This is sweet to watch.

"Congratulations to mother and daughter."

Michaelyn Mayounoway Freeman said:

"This video carry my heart back to 2017, my mom almost went off out of too much excitement, African mothers are the best mehn, congratulations kid ."

Favour Akhabue Joseph Zambwa said:

"So sweet this brought tears to my eyes, I just remembered my sweet mummy when she saw me returned from Nysc camp on uniform ooo mum danced like David danced her joy was unexplainable...I miss u my dearest sweet mother keep resting with the Lord mama ❤️."

Beatrice Karnga Gray said:

"Many mothers can relate to this beautiful expression of joy and genuine adoration. Congratulations darling! You’ve made your mother and all mothers proud.❤️❤️."

Joy Joy said:

"All I see is the constant struggles, prayers, and neglecting oneself to make sure her child achieve it all.

"Congratulations."

Carol Patterson said:

"I am in that exact frame of mind now. My daughter will be graduating in 2 week from Medical School. I relate with the joy. Praise be to God !!"

Mum screams as child becomes graduate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman got emotional as her child became a graduate.

In a video shared on the TikTok app by @uwconline, the woman screamed excitedly as her child walked down the stage to collect a certificate.

Parents and students at the venue watched her in awe as she jumped several times around the hall without minding if she was creating a scene. After raising her voice, clapping, and showing off many sweet gestures, she finally went to her seat while people clapped and stared at her.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, a journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng