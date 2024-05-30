A Nigerian mother has cried out on social media after her little daughter trimmed her wig without her consent

In a video, the girl broke down in tears when her mother tackled her for using a scissors to cut the wig

Social media users who came across the video took turns to share their thoughts about the child's action

A Nigerian woman has shared a video of her little daughter who unexpectedly decided to practise hairdressing at home.

The little girl secretly took a scissors and began to trim her mother's human hair wig in her absence.

Little girl trims mother's wig with scissors Photo credit: @magretanthony/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum shocked after seeing her wig

The mother identified as @magretanthony said she didn't hear her daughter's voice and decided to check on her.

Sadly, when she got to the room, she found out that the girl had already trimmed her wig with a scissors.

She shared the video online and lamented that she had no idea that the girl had taken a scissors from the cabinet.

In her words:

"I didnt know she was with this scisors. I didnt hear her voice so I said I should check on her she was in this room trimming my wig. Now wey hair don cost God abeg ooo."

Reactions as little girl trims mother's wig

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@skitter George said:

"My 3 yr old son cut my bone straight anyhow including the closure. When I asked him who cut my wig he say it’s scissors."

@Doraedighienyong said:

"Collect de papa Money buy new one. Na so my cousin cut my pant were I commot keep for bed to wear."

@Sara Moh'd Bello reacted:

"You see better hair dresser you dey complain. Haba, please allow her finish e go fine again."

@NK's World commented:

"Abeg leave bundle of joy oo. She ready to collect the scissor continue from where she for stop. and she go still tell daddy for you."

@Joel Mira said:

"Abeg leave her she already said daddy oo please leave her daddy will buy another one."

@mizesecollection said:

"She is just helping ur stylist to make it more perfect now. Abeg sorry leave our stylist alone oo."

Watch the video below:

