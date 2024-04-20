A video of a mother expressing so much excitement on her child's graduation day has melted hearts online

The proud woman screamed at the top of her voice and made several hilarious gestures inside the hall

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many reiterating their love for mothers

A mother could not hide her joy as her child graduated from the University of Western Cape, South Africa.

A video showed the woman's reaction as her child walked down the stage to collect a certificate.

Mum creates beautiful scene as her child graduates Photo credit: @uwconline/TikTok.

Mum screams, jumps on child's graduation day

In the video shared on the TikTok app by @uwconline, the woman screamed excitedly as her child walked down the stage to collect a certificate.

Parents and students at the venue watched her in awe as she jumped severally around the hall without minding if she was creating a scene.

After raising her voice, clapping and showing off many sweet gestures, she finally went to her seat while people clapped and stared at her.

Reactions trail mother's excitement over child's graduation

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video which has been making the rounds online.

While many netizens praised mothers over their unconditional love, others whose mothers had already passed lamented bitterly.

@Connie said:

"Eish I wish my mom was still alive she was a vibe and I'm graduating next month on her birthday."

@Dee reacted:

"This woman went through so much for this moment to happen, kudos to the daughter for not disappointing her."

@Farheen Adam said:

"I literally cried watching this. you can see it was a tough journey for them. SUCH an achievement."

@Naumi said:

"Yoh the way I'm crying. Well done Mama. Yoh. and well done to your baby, Ma. I pray blessings upon blessings into their lives. May their career be filled with successes and security."

@priscilla3666 added:

"Reading the comments here made me realise how blessed I am to hav my mother. My dad company closed down when I was doing Gr 12. Mom took over by selling at school. Now I am a graduate, younger sister."

