A fashion designer has launched a search for a life partner on social media with specific requirements

The 33-year-old lady said she does not want a smoker, someone with tattoos or is into sports betting

She also gave a bit of description about herself, state of origin and character, stirring reactions online

Udoh Peter Queen, a 33-year-old Nigerian lady, has declared online that she needs a man ready to marry.

The fashion designer shared her pictures and information about herself in a Facebook post.

Queen said she doesn't want someone with tattoos or a smoker. Photo Credit: Udoh Peter Queen

Who Queen is

Queen, who hails from Akwa Ibom, said she is loving, caring and has a high sense of humour. She added that she is a Christian.

"...I’m a fashion designer, I’m loving, caring with a high sense of humor.

"I’m a Christian.

"No kids, have not been married before.

"I need a man who is also caring and ready for marriage..." she wrote.

The kind of man Queen is looking for

Queen listed 13 requirements for potential suitors to take note of. She said she wants a man between the ages of 35 and 40 who doesn't smoke, has a tattoo or is into sports betting.

Other red flags on her list include sagging, single father, someone into politics, someone who plaits his hair, bleaches, and paints black polish.

Queen added that she wants someone who is earning a living legitimately.

Her public appeal stirred reactions and Queen had to react. She wrote:

"Please respect my choice.

"I also do not want a pastor.

"No dread no tattoos.

"I do not have any piercing too, no leg chain or waist chain.

"If you are below this age please do not waste your time to Dm me .

"Love you all."

People wished Udoh Peter Queen well in her search

Oluwadamilola Razaq said:

"I salute your courage.

"The fact that you are of age doesn't mean you should settle for less.

"The best is coming your way sis. May God grant you your heart desires."

Euodias Joshua said:

"You're beautiful. I pray love locate you.

"What she listed isn't a big deal."

ChukwumaNdioguluofficial said:

"Nne how are you going to reply over 2,000 DMs you have received so far?"

Paul Hotice said:

"Best of luck on your search for a husband! May you find the right person who will love and cherish you. "

Amadi Favourite said:

"I don’t see any issue with the things she listed. These are just the basic things a woman should want in a man.

"I don’t know why some are seeing it to be an issue. She needs a man and not overgrown baby."

Francis Emeka Abaraonye said:

"She's very apt and concise here. Based on this I like her type because she knows what she wants. But nne you forget to put your genotype, it is very very necessary."

Lady takes her search for life partner to social media

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady searching for a husband had taken to social media to advertise herself.

The lady, @Aunty_Akanke, stated they were going straight to the altar and probably relocating as soon she found someone.

She urged anyone interested in her marriage offer to DM her. She shared her pictures along with the tweet. The young lady, into perfume business, appealed to people to share her tweet as her missing rib may be on their timeline.

