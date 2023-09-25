A young Nigerian lady has expressed her desire to walk down the aisle with a man who is above 40

The lady shared her pictures on social media, saying she wants someone who is single and ready for a serious relationship

She urged interested men to hit her up and went on to reveal why she prefers men of that age bracket

A Nigerian lady, @Aunty_Akanke, has revealed on X that she is looking to settle down with a 40+ man.

@Aunty_Akanke that they were going straight to the altar and probably relocate as soon she found someone.

She wants to settle down with an older partner. Photo Credit: @Aunty_Akanke

She urged anyone interested in her marriage offer to DM her. She shared her pictures along with the tweet.

The young lady, into perfume business, appealed to people to share her tweet as her missing rib may be on their timeline. She wrote:

" I am looking for 40+ man that is single and ready for a serious relationship.

"We are going straight to the altar and probably relocate.

"Hit me up if you are interested.

"Kindly help me retweet cos my missing rib might be moving aimlessly on your TL."

When a netizen asked her why she preferred older men, she said:

"They don’t give problems."

Netizens react to her search for a life partner

@NkemereEmmanuel said:

"I love this. I respect your courage. You truly know what you want. Please be careful with your screening. I wish you good luck."

@__Haryor said:

"Haa 40+.

"Awon uncle.

"U will be calling him uncle ooo."

@Heinzoflagos said:

"I don't think you're ready, Na cruise as usual. So, let me stop there."

@sir_nwosu_u said:

"With that thing in your eye, will your be able see him when he comes?"

@Onyia_ImageLB said:

"Would had sent you a number but, he has lots and lots of red flags and he may fight me if he knows I gave you his number.

"You must be lagosian with PHD, street lover and from a wealthy family, firstly. Next, loose any ring & chains apart from earrings.

"He is 5'11 and lanky."

@funmi4ever1 said:

"Smiles. We have heard you o, once we see suitable man will let you know for real."

Man, 47, looking for love advertises self online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man in his 40s had advertised himself online in a bid to find love.

In a Facebook post, the 47-year-old man, who hails from Abia state, said he is a businessman.

The bold man gave out his height and said he was looking for a serious-minded lady for a relationship that would lead to marriage.

He appealed to people not to mind his pictures and reiterated his seriousness about settling down.

